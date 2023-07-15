San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama could find himself alongside Kawhi Leonard in the load management routine as he transitions to the NBA. Although Leonard and other NBA stars participating in load management have all experienced injuries, the Spurs could be keen to protect the young star.

Given the past track record of players over seven feet tall suffering major injuries and facing shortened careers, the Spurs may want to get ahead of things. After Wembanyama played just two games in the NBA Summer League, it was reported that he had been shut down for the remainder of the competition.

Now, Fox Sports 1's Ric Bucher is reporting that a Western Conference scout is expecting the Spurs to load-manage Victor Wembanyama once the season starts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He is only 19, and he needs developmental work for translation to the NBA. I would expect both load management and competition management. Spoon-feed him a cautious diet of challenges early in his career.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“He is only 19, and he needs developmental work for translation to the NBA. I would expect both load management and competition management. Spoon-feed him a cautious diet of challenges early in his… A western conference scout expects the Spurs to load manage Victor Wembanyama“He is only 19, and he needs developmental work for translation to the NBA. I would expect both load management and competition management. Spoon-feed him a cautious diet of challenges early in his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Of course, if Wembanyama himself has anything to say about it, he will likely try to play as many games as he possibly can. After the NBA Draft Lottery saw the San Antonio Spurs secure the No. 1 pick, Wembanyama expressed his desire to help the team win a ring as soon as possible.

Victor Wembanyama's summer league performances and the Spurs' plan for developing the young star

2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

In Victor Wembanyama's first summer league game for the San Antonio Spurs, the French superstar struggled. Despite shooting just 1-6 from beyond the arc, and 2-13 from the field, he still managed to record nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

After the game, he drew criticism as he explained that he couldn't find his rhythm on the court, leading many fans to wonder whether or not they should be worried. When Victor Wembanyama took the court for his second and final summer league game, he had a massive breakout with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

While there's been no shortage of pressure on the young star, the Spurs seem to have a plan to make sure that he thrives. In addition to bringing in Hall of Famer Tim Duncan to help him train, head coach Gregg Popovich believes the franchise's unique approach will be the difference maker.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

As he explained to media members in late June, the team will create a system designed to elevate Wembanyama, so he's comfortable and can be himself.

"Because of all the hype, he'll have a target on his back. More than o's and x's to begin with, will be most interested in setting the framework and an environment where he's comfortable, where he can be Victor," HC Popovich said.

"He's not LeBron, or Tim, or Kobe, or anybody else, he's Victor and that's who we want him to be," he added.

When the regular season tips off in October, it's safe to say the eyes of the world will be on Victor Wembanyama.

(Suggested Reading: Victor Wembanyama reacts to Gregg Popovich contract extension)

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault