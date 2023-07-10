Victor Wembanyama is excited after Spurs extend Gregg Popovich's contract for 5 years worth $80 million -"Let's get it rolling"

Victor Wembanyama is hyped for Gregg Popovich extending his contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich reportedly considered retiring but has signed a new five-year $80 million contract.

The Spurs head coach and president of basketball operation's decision to stay longer have put a positive image of the franchise in Wembanyama's mind. Here's what the 2023 No. 1 pick said:

"It's just another sign from him and the franchise that they care about the project. There's something great going on, historic. We kinda knew it was gonna happen, but now lets get it rolling. We can get started now."

Gregg Popovich staying is significant for the San Antonio Spurs, laying the foundation for another potential dynasty under his guidance. The Spurs hit the reset button a couple of seasons ago after failing to make the playoffs in 2019 and 2020. It all paid off after they won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this year.

Wembanyama is a generational talent, but an experienced and respected figure like Popovich must be around during his initial years. Wembanyama will turn 20 next January, so he will need some time to develop to his potential. San Antonio also has other young pieces like Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson and Jerami Sochan, still growing under Popovich's wings.

Victor Wembanyama decimates bust allegations with a bounce-back outing in Summer League

Victor Wembanyama had an up-and-down start to life in the NBA. His Summer League debut was slightly underwhelming after he scored only nine points on 2-of-13 shooting. He did have eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals, though.

NBA fans were quick to show concerns about his potential and ability to be impactful in the league. Some even boldly called him a bust. However, the French phenom didn't take long to shut his critics down. In his second game, he went off for 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, shooting 9-of-14, including 2-of-4 from deep.

The Spurs lost, but his performance overshadowed the final result. Wembanyama looked more comfortable, especially offensively. He played well through contact and anticipated the defensive schemes well to get to his spots and make shots consistently.

Unfortunately, this might be the last of Victor Wembanyama that fans get to witness until the preseason begins. Several reports stated that he would likely participate in two games before returning to his offseason preparations.

