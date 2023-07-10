After a subpar NBA Summer League debut, Victor Wembanyama finally showed what the hype about him is all about. The French phenom had a dominating performance despite the San Antonio Spurs losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 80-85.

The former Metropolitans 92 center impressed as he tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while shooting 64.3% from the field. It was a much-needed improvement as compared to his debut stats of 9 points, eight boards, five blocks and three dimes on 2-of-13 field goal shooting.

With the better performance, the 7-foot-5 standout said that he hopes his team could take home the victory against a Scoot Henderson-less Portland Trail Blazers.

"I wish we could have won the game. I think I could have done more to help my team win this game," said Wembanyama "You got to keep learning. We haven't playing our best for like three quarters."

Being the first overall pick in the NBA has its price. Wembanyama claims that he had to go through a lot in the past weeks and sees himself getting better after each game.

“It's normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game. I had so much sh*t with the draft, media stuff, so it just makes sense."

Victor Wembanyama is just happy just to focus on playing basketball

Getting his feet wet, Victor Wembanyama attributes the better performance to a better focus on playing basketball. For the past month, the 2023 1st overall pick said that he didn't have much focus because of the NBA draft.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule," said Wembanyama. "I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop. I just want to work out. Lift. Because this is my life."

Wembanyama missed the Spur's first two NBA Summer League games at California Classic before joining the team in Las Vegas. San Antonio has at least two Summer League games left against the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

