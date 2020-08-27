From Barrack Obama to Bill Russel, latest reactions in support of NBA players boycotting the Playoff games

Outpouring of Support for the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott game five against the Orlando Magic in round 1 of the NBA playoffs continues on social media. While the Orlando Magic were warming up, Milwaukee Bucks decided to stay in the locker room, without informing the officials or the media before.

The players of Milwaukee Bucks took this decision to stand up for social justice for African Americans in the United States, especially in light of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On the matter, the Milwaukee Bucks released an official statement to the media,

"We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them."

With the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting game five of their series against the Orlando Magic, the NBA has decided to postpone all games that were scheduled to happen on 27th August.

The world continues to show it's support for NBA and the Milwaukee Bucks

WE DEMAND CHANGE! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 26, 2020

this shit gotta stop ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2020

This shit bigger than basketball! Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem. — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 26, 2020

Former US President, Barrack Obama has always been outspoken on issues regarding social injustice, especially when it comes to the lives of the African American Population. Being of a similar race and ethnicity, Obama is well aware of the pain and suffering that the black population has gone through in the United States.

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Bigger than basketball ‼️ — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) August 26, 2020

Black & Proud ! — Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) August 27, 2020

Steve Ballmer, the owner of the LA Clippers tweeted this,

I am again angry over the shooting of a black man #JacobBlake @DocRivers and The @Bucks players said it well We need real police accountability. Give citizens data to do so. Let’s have criminal justice reform that keeps all people safe but not senselessly imprisoned or afraid — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) August 27, 2020

Steve Ballmer's LA Clippers and LeBron James led LA Lakers were the only teams that voted to cancel the season in the players meeting that took place inside the Orlando bubble to decide the future course of action.

Former Australian Open and US Open champion Naomi Osaka, also revealed that she herself will be boycotting her upcoming semi-final clash:

Writing in both Japanese and English, Osaka speaks about her boycotting the Western and Southern semi-finals for the very same reason. She further speaks about the range of negative emotions she feels over yet another crime against those bearing a similar race as her, and how she is tired of saying the same thing over and over again.

On August 26, 2020, games and matches in four leagues were boycotted or postponed.



NBA

WNBA

MLB

MLS



An unprecedented day in sports history. — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2020

Obviously too many racist cops already have jobs and power. As Doc Rivers said, they at least must face new consequences for their brutality. Their unions must be broken. Younger replacements must be trained to treat all colors equally and fairly. THIS MUST BE STOPPED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks player Khris Middleton was a big part of the decision taken by his team to boycott last nights game. Especially with everybody in the team shaken by the incident, that happened just 40 miles away from Milwaukee.

People in the timeline talking bout does this count as the bucks forfeiting the game.... WHO TF CARES! THIS SH*T BIGGER THAN A SPORT!!! — DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) August 26, 2020

Proud to know you @DocRivers. Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We Need Change! There is so much Truth in every Every word of this. Y’all wake up. https://t.co/PsK4FSnqzh — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 26, 2020

"Having two boys of my own and me being an African-American in America and to see what continues to happen with police brutality towards my kind ... it's very troubling." - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/haC4ubLdqg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their First Round series vs. the Orlando Magic this afternoon.



The team provided the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ul5rMlitlS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

I’m moved by all the @NBA players for standing up for what is right. To my man @TheJetOnTNT I would like to say Thank you for what you did to show your support for the players. I am so proud of you. Keep getting in good trouble. @NBAonTNT @ESPNNBA @espn #NBAPlayoffs ✊🏿 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have the support of the world behind them, with fans and players alike almost unanimously agreeing, that some things are bigger than basketball.

Meetings have been announced, set to be held between the players and the people incharge of running the NBA.

With regards to the games, there has been no official change by the NBA in the schedule of series matchups on coming days. But with the current situation, it is likely that these games are postponed as well.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been an important development in a year which has been anything but chaotic. We sincerely hope that this step taken by the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA is another important step towards the change, that everyone wishes to see in the future.

