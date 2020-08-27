NBA Twitter in full support of Milwaukee Bucks as they boycott their playoff game against Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake

In the wake of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake's shooting at the hand of law enforcement authorities, the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to sit out the game five of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The decision to not play the NBA playoffs fixture was taken before the game. Orlando Magic did warm up on the court but left the court after a few minutes.
The Milwaukee Bucks players did not leave the locker room at any point of time. The Bucks ownership has confirmed the same and has informed the reporters that no one from the organization and the team will be speaking to the media.
NBA stars spoke about police brutality and social justice earlier in the day
NBA players and organizations have come out in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their game against Orlando Magic. Notable NBA players like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had expressed their frustration after the shooting of Jacob Blake. The players showed their support for the Bucks and Blake and also voiced their frustration at the same time.
The Black Lives Matter movement has been an important step in the direction of social justice. Since it's inception after the George Floyd incident, it picked up the pace and became a worldwide phenomenon. The NBA also allowed the players to wear messages demanding social justice on the back of their jerseys.
The Milwaukee Bucks are the franchise closest to Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting took place. Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018.
In the latest update, the NBA has decided to cancel all the games that were scheduled for today. This confirms that the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder match and LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be played.
The league and the players have made a huge statement by not playing a single game tonight. The cancellation of games means global superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden will be sitting out in favour of protesting against police brutality and obstruction of social justice.
It would be interesting to see the league's next action. These games will either be replayed in a few days or get cancelled. But the message is loud and clear- the NBA is not afraid to speak against police brutality.
Published 27 Aug 2020, 03:24 IST