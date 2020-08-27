NBA Twitter in full support of Milwaukee Bucks as they boycott their playoff game against Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake

In the wake of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake's shooting at the hand of law enforcement authorities, the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to sit out the game five of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The decision to not play the NBA playoffs fixture was taken before the game. Orlando Magic did warm up on the court but left the court after a few minutes.

The Milwaukee Bucks players did not leave the locker room at any point of time. The Bucks ownership has confirmed the same and has informed the reporters that no one from the organization and the team will be speaking to the media.

Let's see how the NBA fraternity reacted to this news on Twitter-

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

"At the end of the day, life is much bigger than the game of basketball" - @CJMcCollum #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/sj9rlzvELa — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2020

Proud to be apart of this League... even more today ! WE WANT CHANGE🖤🖤 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 26, 2020

NBA stars spoke about police brutality and social justice earlier in the day

NBA players and organizations have come out in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their game against Orlando Magic. Notable NBA players like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had expressed their frustration after the shooting of Jacob Blake. The players showed their support for the Bucks and Blake and also voiced their frustration at the same time.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement has been an important step in the direction of social justice. Since it's inception after the George Floyd incident, it picked up the pace and became a worldwide phenomenon. The NBA also allowed the players to wear messages demanding social justice on the back of their jerseys.

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are the franchise closest to Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting took place. Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018.

respect ✊🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2020

In the latest update, the NBA has decided to cancel all the games that were scheduled for today. This confirms that the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder match and LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be played.

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

WE WANT CHANGE!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 26, 2020

The league and the players have made a huge statement by not playing a single game tonight. The cancellation of games means global superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden will be sitting out in favour of protesting against police brutality and obstruction of social justice.

The Orlando Magic are in the process of leaving the arena and will not accept a forfeit from the Milwaukee Bucks.



Bucks GM Jon Horst said the team would not be speaking to the media today and that the team would issue a statement. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 26, 2020

It’s official. All NBA Playoff games will not be played today. pic.twitter.com/jwJ0mknP5N — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) August 26, 2020

It would be interesting to see the league's next action. These games will either be replayed in a few days or get cancelled. But the message is loud and clear- the NBA is not afraid to speak against police brutality.

