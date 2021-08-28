From Shaqtin' a Fool regular to 3-time NBA champ and Olympic Gold Medalist: The roller-coaster career of JaVale McGee

The Phoenix Suns signing of JaVale McGee signifies just another stop in the wild ride of the 2nd generation hooper. JaVale McGee has seen it all, yet for all the criticism he's received, what you must call JaVale McGee is a winner.

JaVale McGee's Mom Pam McGee

Pam McGee is a women's basketball legend

When your mom played on one of the best women's college teams, with one of the best players of all time, you're most likely destined to play that sport. Pam McGee was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. She is one of the few women to have won titles on every level and was the first WNBA player to have a son and daughter drafted by the NBA and the WNBA, respectively.

Then came JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft, went through a lot on and off the court in DC, bounced around a bit, yet has 3 championship rings to go along with an Olympic gold medal. A gold medal that just makes sense when it comes to JaVale McGee. It simply makes all the sense. He's that guy who's always in the right place at the right time, so of course he wins. It's in his blood. In 13 seasons (7 different teams), JaVale McGee is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 blocks a game.

What do those numbers say?

The numbers tell none of the story of JaVale McGee's up-and-down NBA career. Imagine being drafted onto a team that had Gilbert Arenas as its star. The comical and troubled at times Arenas, coupled with bad decisions and charisma, probably made quite the impression on JaVale McGee, and sometimes it wasn't all good.

Three-peat songwriter?

JaVale has worked with Justin Bieber and is credited as a songwriter and producer on Bieber's "Available." After having some success with Denver, JaVale McGee won a three-peat (two with the Warriors; one with the Lakers). He's admitted to like playing more with LeBron James than Steph Curry to a fan that has raised eyebrows and was called out after a bad triple double by Kevin McHale.

Then there's a thing where he and Shaq have had beef.

Shaqtin' A Fool

As hilarious as those segments were, JaVale expressed disagreement with Shaq over what he felt was exploitation. It made us see JaVale in a new light, and Javale is no longer featured on the segment.

There was a showboat dunk in DC he caught heat for.

There are other good moments.

He and his mom, Paula McGee, are the first mother/sun duo to both win gold medals.

Sparks alumna Pamela McGee and JaVale McGee have just become the first mother and son duo to win a gold medal for Team USA 🥇#RootedinLA pic.twitter.com/zpAqSUTktV — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 7, 2021

For a player so criticized and ridiculed, JaVale McGee seems to land on his feet. The 7'0" from Nevada could see a few more rings in his career as he's so coveted this time a year when teams look to shore up their front court. JaVale has deserved a little tour of the league, and seeing him on a different team during playoff time only augments his time in the NBA. After all, how could his love for the game hurt anyone?

LeBron is the only active player with more championships than JaVale McGee 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Q7ZoAK3oX — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 25, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar