How good was Gilbert Arenas? Looking at the former Washington Wizards star whose career was derailed by injuries and off-court issues

Gilbert Arenas was that NBA flash. Gilbert Arenas was as great as any of his days when the fire was bright. When the lights went out, as off-court issues surfaced and injuries ran an unfortunate course, fans were disappointed and robbed of a player who should have defined a scoring generation. Sometimes, an athlete comes out of nowhere and becomes a superstar just like that. Gilbert Arenas was that must see tv, and as quick as he became that superstar, he was gone from the game, and unfortunately, it was injuries and definitively off the floor stuff that took him away from the NBA.

How good was Gilbert Arenas?

Gilbert Arenas, Golden State's 2nd round pick out of Arizona amassed these accolades during his NBA career:

NBA Most Improved player in 2003

All-NBA 2nd Team in 2007

2x All-NBA 3rd Team '05, '06.

128 30 point games

29 40 point games

2 50 point games

1 60 point game

He was a true indeed scorer, yet he wasn't a streaky shooter, his jumper was pure. He engaged the fans; he spoke out and did uncommon things in an era where he was the only one at times. Gilbert Arenas was labeled eccentric. He told me crazy stories that can't be mentioned here, and was ready for the camera as soon as the light came on. Overall, in 552 games, Gilbert Arenas averaged 20.7 points and dished 5.3 assists. He battled through injury after injury, yet a memory is of him shooting pregame in DC. As I watched from under the basket, and commented on how dead on his jumper was, Gilbert Arenas simply smiled. He shot it from everywhere and then switched up to shoot with one hand from everywhere else.

Battles vs. LeBron James

It's unfortunate that Gilbert Arenas was able to play in just one of those epic playoff series vs. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It didn't end well in that lone appearance, as Gilbert Arenas missed two free throws in Game 6 after hitting a three to send the game into overtime. The misses led to Damon Jones game winner, and as close as that series was, it was over in 6.

Have the Washington Wizards been as good since Arenas?

What's going on in DC?

Those playoff games vs. LeBron and the Cavaliers were as competitive as any postseason series. Gilbert Arenas played some of his best basketball vs. Cleveland.

Gilbert Arenas 2006 ECFR vs Cavaliers



- 34.0 pts

- 5.3 ast

- 5.5 reb

- 46.4/43.5/77.1 splits

- 59.7% TS (+5.0 rTS)

- 34+ points in games 3-6



Injuries stink pic.twitter.com/CBFsCNYzjU — . (@Yvng__g0d2) August 14, 2021

Always quotable

I asked him about past stars going down to injury after facing the Cavs in his first regular season game back:

“Gilbert there are some great players in this league past and present who have not reached their full potential because of injury. What’s gonna differentiate your talent from Chris Webber, Grant Hill, Tracy McGrady? Players with vast physical talent who unfortunately didn’t grab their full star (physically).”

“Good question. Very good question. The difference between them is they used their athleticism so injuries take away from what they are good at. Grant Hill was a jumper. Tracy McGrady was a jumper. Webber was a banger…jumper. I’m not that type. I rely on speed and shooting. I have my speed and I have my shot…it’s just not clicking for me right now.”

“What is different now? Is it a sense of maturity you’ve gained to realize you can’t go out there hardcore just coming back like maybe you’ve done in the past?”

“Umm…yeah. What I didn’t know before is I didn’t know the seriousness of rebuilding my leg. The false advertisement I got the first time coming back is that I regained my speed. Once I regained my speed, I didn’t care about nothing else. I didn’t work on my leg anymore. That was the problem. The second one was us not knowing what was going on. After I got the clean out, I was still feeling the problem until I got to Miami and they figured out what was going on. Basically…I got the scope for nothing. (He laughs) I got the scope for nothing.”

That knee bothered him for the rest of his career, and by 30, Arenas retired.

Media savvy

Gilbert Arenas has always had an interest in the media. He wanted fans to know the NBA inside, and was recently in the news regarding Kwame Brown. Arenas is very active on social media when current issues arise, and is straight to the point when he comments.

MT: Athlete blogs. There is a disconnect between the players and fans because the media middle man also has a job to do. How can the relationship be made more personal with athletes using their own voice?

"With a player blogging, there's a different tone. He's not aggressive and is in a chill state of mind. When it comes out (in a blog), it's perceived as kind hearted fun and entertaining. When you are talking to the media, you might run into someone who is being an asshole at the time and wants to write some negative stuff."

Re: the media stuff, Gilbert Arenas was before his time. He would have been great in these explosive social media times, and that he is still active socially only confirms how his personality shines. Polarizing statements are the gift and the curse of Gilbert Arenas, so with the bad, is always the good.

The journey

The 2nd round pick (31st) out of Arizona was an NBA lightning bolt, and shortly after, his career imploded. He played 47 games as a rookie due to injury, yet averaged 18.3 points that next season, and won Most Improved Player. Because of a loop hole in the CBA, Gilbert Arenas was able to leave Golden State to sign with the Washington Wizards after then GM, Ernie Grunfeld, offered Arenas a 6 year, 65 million dollar offer sheet. The loophole (now closed) is now named after Gilbert Arenas -- the Gilbert Arenas Provision. After scoring 19.6 points in his first season in DC, Arenas hit for 25, 29 and 28 in his next three seasons. He had a 30 day stretch in 2006 where he put up 50 points three times. Think if James Harden played in the 2000's. That's how incredible a scorer Gilbert Arenas was. Kobe said he had "no conscious" after putting up 60 vs. the Lakers. He could be one of the best scorers to not be in the Hall of Fame.

His bad luck began April 4, 2007 when teammate Gerald Wallace fell into Arenas' knee -- tearing his MCL. In the aftermath, Gilbert Arenas and the Wizards' medical staff were at odds. He's still not right with the Wizards in terms of a player/former team relationship. He's had millions stolen from an assistant.

Yeah, that's a lot.

Yet, the personality of the man called Agent 0 was a gift to the game. Gilbert Arenas was one of the more accessible athletes of his time. He enjoyed almost every minute in the league, made sure you knew, and surely, if he wasn't injured would be up for Hall of Fame induction. His story is a lesson; his talent is a dream; his voice outside the game, enhances the game.

He was a white hot flame that extinguished just as fast as it started, yet, if you check a little closer, Gilbert Arenas leaves a void because he was always himself.

Do you know why? Because despite all the mistakes, locker room guns, misplaced statements, and criticism, the one thing that Gilbert Arenas showed us is that he too, like you, is human.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar