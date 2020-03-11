NBA History: 5 Oldest players to score 50 points in a game

Michael Jordan came back from retirement to sign with Washinton Wizards

NBA players don't lose their talent despite their age. It might affect their performances and their impact on the team but they do not just lose their talent overnight. As these players get older, they start prioritizing situations during the season. They start load managing and getting themselves ready for the postseason.

There are few players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant who used to play every night, with the same intensity. This has affected the ambitions of the teams for the season as their talismans have succumbed to injuries and derailed the franchise's campaign. The sheer longevity and the passion of these players is something to be marveled at as they defied age and performed at a very high level.

That being said, we look at the five oldest players in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a game.

#5 Karl Malone - 34 years old

Karl Malone was the 13th pick of the 1985 NBA Draft

Karl Malone dropped 56 points against the Golden State Warriors at the age of 34. The Utah Jazz power forward dragged the franchise to a victory as he recorded 56 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting over 62% from the field.

One of the best ever in his position, Malone spent his entire career with the team that drafted him except for the last season of his career where he appeared for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 25 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for his career while shooting over 51% from the field. He was just as present on the defensive side of the floor as he was on the offensive end.

Unfortunately, he failed to win a championship in his career. The forward was voted as the MVP in 1997 and 1999 while also being named an All-Star 14 times. He along with John Stockton were the pillars of the Utah Jazz franchise and were one of the most formidable duos in the league.

