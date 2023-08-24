Germany vs. Japan FIBA World Cup 2023, August 25: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Japan's FIBA World Cup run will begin with an August 25 contest against the German national team. Germany is among the favorites to enjoy a deep run in the tournament and is seen as an outsider to mount a serious challenge for World Cup glory.
While Japan has some NBA talent within its ranks, it isn't expected to be a serious contender in the latter stages of the FIBA World Cup. As such, Germany will enter their opening contest as heavy favorites to record a win.
Germany lost their final tune-up against Team USA and hopes to use their game against Japan as a springboard ahead of their remaining group games.
Germany vs. Japan game details
- Date: August 25, 2023 (Friday)
- Time: 8:10 a.m. ET (Friday)
Basketball fans will be excited for the FIBA World Cup to finally begin. Over the past few weeks, fans have had close looks at all competitors throughout their tune-up games. However, now that the tournament is set to get underway, the intensity level will certainly rise.
Germany has a history of excelling in FIBA competitions and will be expected to dominate against the Japanese national team on August 25.
- Isaac Bonga
- Niels Giffey
- Justus Hollatz
- David Kramer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
Japan's FIBA World Cup roster
- Nick Fazekas
- Yuya Nagayoshi
- Yudai Baba
- Yuki Togashi
- Koya Kawamata
- Soichiro Inoue
- Makoto Hiejima
- Yutaro Suda
- Shuta Hara
- Matthew Aquino
- Kai Toews
- Keisei Tominaga
- Aki Chambers
- Tenketsu Harimoto
- Yuta Watanabe
- Rui Hachimura
- Yuki Kawamura
- Luke Evans
- Seiya Ando
- Josh Hawkins
- Hirotaka Yoshii
- Yudai Nishida
- Ren Kanechika
- Akira Jacobs
- Hugh Watanabe
Germany's FIBA World Cup group schedule
Following Germany's opening game against Japan, they will turn their attention toward Australia, the other nation expecting to finish top of their group, with that game scheduled for August 27. Germany will then finish their group stage competition with a game against Finland on August 29.
With two teams qualifying for the latter stages, Germany will be expected to meet expectations and progress beyond the group stage.
Japan's FIBA World Cup group schedule
Once their contest against Germany is over, Japan will begin their preparations for their game against Finland on August 27. As such, Japan will have the unenviable task of facing Australia in their final group game on August 29.
