Germany vs. Japan FIBA World Cup 2023, August 25: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Japan's FIBA World Cup run will begin with an August 25 contest against the German national team. Germany is among the favorites to enjoy a deep run in the tournament and is seen as an outsider to mount a serious challenge for World Cup glory.

While Japan has some NBA talent within its ranks, it isn't expected to be a serious contender in the latter stages of the FIBA World Cup. As such, Germany will enter their opening contest as heavy favorites to record a win.

Germany lost their final tune-up against Team USA and hopes to use their game against Japan as a springboard ahead of their remaining group games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Germany vs. Japan game details

Date: August 25, 2023 (Friday)

August 25, 2023 (Friday) Time: 8:10 a.m. ET (Friday)

Basketball fans will be excited for the FIBA World Cup to finally begin. Over the past few weeks, fans have had close looks at all competitors throughout their tune-up games. However, now that the tournament is set to get underway, the intensity level will certainly rise.

Germany has a history of excelling in FIBA competitions and will be expected to dominate against the Japanese national team on August 25.

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Japan's FIBA World Cup roster

Nick Fazekas

Yuya Nagayoshi

Yudai Baba

Yuki Togashi

Koya Kawamata

Soichiro Inoue

Makoto Hiejima

Yutaro Suda

Shuta Hara

Matthew Aquino

Kai Toews

Keisei Tominaga

Aki Chambers

Tenketsu Harimoto

Yuta Watanabe

Rui Hachimura

Yuki Kawamura

Luke Evans

Seiya Ando

Josh Hawkins

Hirotaka Yoshii

Yudai Nishida

Ren Kanechika

Akira Jacobs

Hugh Watanabe

Where to watch Spain vs. Dominican Republic

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Germany's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Following Germany's opening game against Japan, they will turn their attention toward Australia, the other nation expecting to finish top of their group, with that game scheduled for August 27. Germany will then finish their group stage competition with a game against Finland on August 29.

With two teams qualifying for the latter stages, Germany will be expected to meet expectations and progress beyond the group stage.

Japan's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Once their contest against Germany is over, Japan will begin their preparations for their game against Finland on August 27. As such, Japan will have the unenviable task of facing Australia in their final group game on August 29.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)