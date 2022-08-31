“Getting Kyrie Irving was the only chance they had” - Mike Greenberg believes LA Lakers will miss out on the playoffs again next season

Western Conference powerhouse LA Lakers were heavily linked with a move for Kyrie Irving this summer. Irving was keen on a reunion with LeBron James as his situation with the Brooklyn Nets was dire.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA analyst Mike Greenberg believes that getting Kyrie was the only hope the LA Lakers had at having a good next season. Greenberg believes that the Lakers will struggle to make the postseason this year in their current shape.

"This was their chance. Getting Kyrie Irving was the only chance they had. I may be wrong, but I believe the Lakers are going to be out of the playoffs again this year. Maybe make the Play-In and maybe work their way in, but if we're considering a playoffs team, a top-six seed in the Western Conference, I don't see it for the Lakers," Mike Greenberg said.

Things were reaching a point of desperation for Kyrie Irving this summer after the Nets refused to offer him a guaranteed long-term extension.

The rumors picked up steam when Kevin Durant submitted a trade request as they were not willing to engage in any trade discussions for Irving until they resolved the issue surrounding KD. That seems to be done for now as they are staying put for one more season at the very least.

The Lakers dream of landing Irving has been put off for at least one more season. The guard is a free agent next summer and the Lakers should have the cap space to sign him after they get Russell Westbrook and his mammoth salary off the books.

Was acquiring Kyrie Irving the only glimmer of hope for the LA Lakers?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Had the LA Lakers managed to bag Irving this summer, they would have had the newest big three in the league with Kyrie Irving, James and Anthony Davis. All three are incredible offensive players but the first two have their defensive deficiencies. The LA Lakers could potentially have become the team to beat next season. But the chances of acquiring Irving are now slim to none.

The LA Lakers are now stuck with the same Big 3 from last season that failed miserably. However, the front office has done a much better job this time around by surrounding themselves with young players who will bring athleticism to the table. Defensively, they should be better as well.

However, three-point shooting continues to be a problem which they have failed to address. This was down to having three players on max contracts, which leaves the Lakers with very little manuevarability in terms of attracting better players.

Either way, the LA Lakers would have loved to bring Irving on board. But with that not coming to fruition, but possessing a better roster than last season, the franchise will go into the campaign with hopes of making the postseason and possibly making some noise in the West.

