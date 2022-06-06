“Giannis was able to bring a championship to small market Milwaukee, the last player to do that was the great Lew Alcindor” - Colin Cowherd calls Giannis Antetokounmpo the "new LeBron," says he’s the best closer

The conversation of who the best player in the NBA is has bounced between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Antetokounmpo has been classified as the best all-round player in the league.

At only 27 years of age, the Greek-born forward of Nigerian descent has won it all, from individual awards to team awards. He is one of the most decorated players in the league. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to clinch two MVP titles before the age of 26.

In 2020, he won the MVP award and was also awarded the Defensive Player of the Year. It was a feat that only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have accomplished.

Ranking the top 20 NBA players in the last 20 years, Colin Cowherd ranked Giannis Antetokounmpo ninth. He stated that despite only being in the league for eight years, due to his greatness, he makes the list.

"He's so great, he missed the first eleven years of our timeline and still makes it," Cowherd stated. "A champ and a Finals MVP, his 50 points to win the title last year are the most ever in close out final game in league history."

Colin Cowherd calls Giannis Antetokounmpo the new LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

The debate about who becomes the next face of the NBA after LeBron James has centered around Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant, being 33 years old, offers a setback as he is past his prime. The "Greek Freak" is just reaching his.

Colin Cowherd thinks the Milwaukee Bucks forward is the new LBJ. He revealed that the six-time All-Star has a unique body and game. He claimed that Antetokounmpo is often the best player on both the offense and defense in every game.

"Giannis was able to bring a championship to small market Milwaukee," Cowherd said. "The last player to do that was the great Lew Alcindor.

"Currently in the league, he's usually the offensive closer and best defensive player in the game. Giannis' body and game are completely unique. He's out new LeBron."

LeBron won the first NBA championship title for the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Kyrie Irving. Antetokounmpo won the title for the small market Bucks.

