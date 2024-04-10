Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Latest on 2x MVP's status against Orlando Magic (April 10)

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, dominated the Boston Celtics, the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. During the game, Giannis was at high risk for injury.

The Bucks have not yet issued their injury report for the upcoming game against the Orlando Magic. However, it is expected that Antetokounmpo will remain sidelined.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo swiftly exited the arena post-game to undergo an MRI on his calf, as confirmed by head coach Doc Rivers.

Wednesday morning reports indicated that the left Achilles tendon of the Bucks' star remains 'fully intact.' ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the timeline for his return to play hinges on the prompt healing of his left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo's injury, identified as a soleus strain, typically requires around 17 days or six games for recovery, according to athletic trainer Jeff Stotts.

With the playoffs looming in just over a week, Antetokounmpo faces a tight timeframe for recuperation to make it for Game 1 potentially.

This season, he has only sat out six games, coinciding with the Bucks holding a 3-3 record in those absences.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

At the 3:40 minute mark of the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be on course for a favorable outcome. Despite being on a four-game losing streak, they held a 15-point lead over the best team in the East.

Suddenly, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo collapsed to the floor without any apparent contact with another player, clutching the lower portion of his left leg.

After sitting with teammates and a trainer by his side, Antetokounmpo cautiously put weight on his leg. Eventually, he draped his arms around Brook Lopez and Thanasis Antetokounmpo for support. Remarkably, Antetokounmpo then walked unaided back to the Bucks' locker room.

The Bucks disclosed on Tuesday evening that Antetokounmpo sustained a left soleus strain, affecting a muscle in the calf.

Teams commonly categorize soleus strains under the broader term of calf strains, considering the soleus is one of the two muscles comprising the calf. However, there are occasions when teams specify a soleus strain.

Last season, during his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard encountered one such occurrence.

How to watch the Orlando Bucks vs. the Milwaukee Bucks?

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks will be aired locally on WMLW and Bally Sports Florida for home and away coverage.