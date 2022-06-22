Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis | An in-depth statistical dive into two all-time great big men

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are two amazing big men who are tough to guard. They are both just under 7 feet tall and are fantastic two-way players.

Despite Antetokounmpo being more versatile, Davis is better at shot blocking and interior defense.

The two have played 17 games against each other, and we will compare their head-to-head stats. Davis has won 10 of these games, so he gets the edge in winning.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis comparison will include all aspects of the game, including defense.

Offense comparison

Even though today's NBA is all about 3-point shooting, neither of these two can knock down long-range shots consistently. However, both of them are amazing from close range, and they dominated their opponents in the paint.

In their games against each other, Davis scored 26.1 points per game, while Antetokounmpo averaged 23.6 points. Even though the Lakers big man scored more points, The Greek Freak was more efficient and also kept his teammates more involved.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis - Offense comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

Davis outscored Antetokounmpo in 11 games, while Giannis had more points in six. When it comes to assists, it's the opposite way.

Both of these players had high-scoring games against each other. Antetokounmpo's career-high against Davis is 47 points, while Davis' record is 43 points.

Defense comparison

The Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis defensive comparison is tough as both are fantastic defenders.

The Los Angeles forward posted better stats, at least in terms of basic averages. In their 17 games against each other, Davis had more steals in seven, while Antetokounmpo stole the ball more in four. They were tied in six.

Davis also outblocked the Milwaukee Bucks superstar in 13 games to two, and they were also tied in two games as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis defense comparison. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Davis has also averaged 10.0 rebounds per game in games against his opponent. That is 1.9 rebounds better than Giannis' average.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis in the playoffs

Antetokounmpo and Davis have never met in the playoffs. The closest they came to meeting in the postseason was in 2020, when Davis and his LA Lakers won the championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the second round by the Miami Heat, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

Ryan (NBA Champs)🦌 @RyanBucksIn6 Giannis’s playoff run to a ring is one of the most underrated Giannis’s playoff run to a ring is one of the most underrated https://t.co/EOb832FvZM

Considering that both are still in their primes, we could get an interesting playoff matchup in the future. However, since they are in opposing conferences, this would have to take place in the NBA Finals.

The Bucks have one of the best teams in the East and could make the Finals next year. The Lakers, on the other hand, will have to make some big moves over the summer to stay competitive.

