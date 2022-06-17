“I see Giannis, I see Joel Embiid and not to mention Kevin Durant” - Chris Broussard believes 3x All-Star has to perform better because there’s no guarantee he’ll get back to the NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics have surprised their fans this year. After starting the season off slowly and being a .500 team in late January, the Celtics have turned it around and advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, they are currently down 2-3 against the Golden State Warriors, and one more loss will eliminate them from championship contention.

The truth is that the Celtics are very inexperienced and very young. However, winning two games against the Warriors is commendable.

Jayson Tatum will have to give his 100 percent in Game 6. (Image via Getty Images)

Game 6 is in Boston, and the series is not over yet. While the Warriors have an amazing momentum, playing in this city will be tough, and the Celtics may force Game 7.

Jayson Tatum will have to do a much better job for the Celtics

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Despite being only 24, the Celtics forward has established himself as a prolific scorer and a decent defender in the past few years.

Tatum's performances are a big reason why the Celtics have gone all the way to the NBA Finals. Even though he's been quite inconsistent, he's carried his team in the postseason and eliminated some of the toughest teams in the East.

Unfortunately, the three-time NBA All-Star hasn't played well in the NBA Finals so far. While he is a great player, Jayson Tatum has probably been affected by the pressure, but he will have to do a much better job to force Game 7.

Chris Broussard believes Tatum has to play well in Game 6 and help his team win. Despite being only 24, he may not get back to the NBA Finals, so he has to use this opportunity and give his best.

"He has not been himself. There is no question about it... When I look at the East, I see Giannis, and I see Joel Embiid, and not to mention Kevin Durant... There's no guarantee that Tatum will get back to this place [NBA Finals]. I think they have a good chance, but there is no guarantee, that's for sure. He's got to try to make the most of it by delivering tonight."

In five games of the 2022 NBA Finals so far, Jayson Tatum has averaged 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. His averages are solid, but his shooting percentages are simply awful as he's converted only 37.3 percent of his shots.

Jayson Tatum played well in the last elimination game

The last time Jayson Tatum played an elimination game was in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks. This was his first and only elimination game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum was incredible in this game, scoring 46 points on 17-for-32 shooting. He was also 7-for-15 from the three-point line and had a +/- rating of +21.

Playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks was not easy, especially since the Boston Celtics were down 2-3 in the series, just like they are now. However, Tatum forced Game 7, and the Celtics eliminated the Bucks in it.

