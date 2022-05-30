Listing the 5 standout performances of the postseason so far | NBA Playoffs 2022

The NBA Playoffs have been a lot of fun this year. Fans could see it all, from shocking upsets to brilliant individual performances. Some players definitely did not disappoint as they put on a fantastic show for their fans.

In this article, we will list the five best performances of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far. This is rather difficult as there have been many fantastic games, but we will try our best!

#5 - Luka Doncic, Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns

After missing a couple of games in the first round, Luka Doncic made a spectacular return and helped the Dallas Mavericks advance to the second round.

He showed the world why he is considered one of the best players in the NBA, as he did a bit of everything. However, his greatest performance came in Game 1 against the Suns.

Luka Doncic opened the series against the Suns with 45 points.

In the series opener, Doncic scored 45 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists. He shot the ball efficiently, making 50.0% of his shots. Unfortunately, the Suns ended up winning the game by four points.

Final stats: 45 points (15/30 FG, 4/11 3PT, 11/14 FT), 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend their NBA title as they were knocked out by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Even though they played well, they simply couldn't beat Boston without Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo, however, gave his all in the series and had back-to-back 40-point games.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Giannis with the first 40/20 in the playoffs since Shaq in 2001



44 PTS | 20 REB | 6 AST Giannis with the first 40/20 in the playoffs since Shaq in 200144 PTS | 20 REB | 6 AST https://t.co/2FWOvJvahV

In Game 6, "The Greek Freak" had a fantastic double-double with 44 points and 20 rebounds. He also assisted on six baskets and was active on the defensive end.

Final stats: 44 points (14/30 FG, 2/3 3PT, 14/15 FT), 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

#3 - Jayson Tatum, Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo wasn't the only player to put on a fantastic show in Game 6 of the Celtics-Bucks series.

Jayson Tatum had an incredible game as well, leading Boston to a huge win and forcing Game 7. In the end, Tatum's Game 6 performance was a huge reason for advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics - Game 7

The Celtics forward scored 46 points in the elimination game and only five of these points came from the charity stripe.

He was efficient from every spot on the floor, knocking down seven 3-pointers in the victory. Furthermore, his +/- was +21 in 43 minutes. Impressive!

Final stats: 46 points (17/32 FG, 7/15 3PT, 5/7 FT), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

#2 - Ja Morant, Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors had an interesting series in the second round of the playoffs. There was a lot of trash talk and a lot of bad blood between these two teams, but the Warriors eventually won the series in six games.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) in Game 2 win over Warriors Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) in Game 2 win over Warriors https://t.co/4l2zbH9PRf

Ja Morant did everything he could to keep the series interesting. The point guard had several fantastic games before the injury that sidelined him. His most notable performance was in Game 2 against the Warriors.

He put up 47 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. The Grizzlies beat Golden State in this game, but they lost Morant after Game 3 as he had to sit out the remainder of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Final stats: 47 points (15/31 FG, 5/12 3PT, 12/13 FT), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

#1 - Jimmy Butler, Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Like Morant, Jimmy Butler had a 47-point performance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Despite his injury, Butler played hard and helped the Miami Heat avoid elimination. Thanks to his fantastic game, the Heat have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals by beating the Celtics in Game 7.

Jimmy Butler had the most amazing performance of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far.

Butler was very active on both ends of the floor for 46 minutes. He ended up leading the game in points, rebounds and steals, while also adding eight assists to his total.

Butler's performance was spectacular and his entire 2022 NBA Playoffs run has been nothing but amazing.

Final stats: 47 points (16/29 FG, 4/8 3PT, 11/11 FT), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Best 2022 NBA Playoffs performances - Honorable mentions

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Game 3 against Boston) - 42 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

(Game 3 against Boston) - 42 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks Brandon Ingram (Game 2 against Phoenix) - 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

(Game 2 against Phoenix) - 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block Jimmy Butler (Game 2 against Atlanta) - 45 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

