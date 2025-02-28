Gilbert Arenas challenges Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan for 2 vs 2 clash with fiery message

Gilbert Arenas is renowned for his "trolling" and the 'No chill Gil' persona he seems to have adopted after his retirement from professional basketball. Arenas, who had his off-court issues derailing his career, had always been seen as a disruptor. He has embraced this image ever since the spotlight turned away from his playing career.

Ad

The former Washington Wizards star recently shared footage on Instagram of a 2v2 game he played with Nick Young, Brandon Jennings and Rashad McCants. There, he turned up in what was a comical nod to Michael Jordan's Wizards career.

Arenas' MJ impression was iconic, to say the least, and had the comment section in splits. However, Gilbert Arenas looked closer to Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, than to MJ, and it appears someone made that connection apparent to him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilbert Arenas has since gone on to invite Marcus Jordan to become his partner for another 2v2 game. "Invite" would be a rather polite way to put it, considering how Arenas has practically called on Marcus Jordan to team up with him against anyone daring enough to face them. There was the soundtrack to Michael Jordan's iconic "Space Jam" blaring in the background.

"@heirmj523 Me and You VS who ever," captioned Arenas, sending out a challenge to the world to take on him and Marcus Jordan in a 2v2 basketball game.

Ad

Ad

While the challenge does sound fun, if footage of Arenas' most recent 2v2 game is to go by, Marcus Jordan is unlikely to be in a position to turn up for a game. He is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol while also being in possession of Ketamine.

Arenas has previously weighed in on Marcus Jordan's issues with drug abuse, blaming his famous father in the process and using the same in the GOAT debate against Michael Jordan.

Ad

With the former Wizards star also trolling with an MJ impression recently, Michael Jordan is one person who one can confidently say is not a fan of Gilbert Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas blamed Michael Jordan for not using his resources to protect Marcus Jordan in the past

Arenas, who is unabashed to cut a controversial figure, has in the past stated that he would pick LeBron James over Michael Jordan as his GOAT – albeit in an entirely non-basketball related context.

Ad

The former All-Star said that he picks James over Jordan for the way they handled drug-related incidents involving their respective children.

Arenas and James in one of their iconic Playoff match-ups - Source: Getty

Arenas was referring to how both stars had their sons involved in drugs but saw a completely different media response, attributing it to how their famous parents intervened.

Ad

Footage involving Marcus Jordan snorting what appears to be cocaine were all over the internet while Bronny James smoking marijuana was almost instantly wiped off the plane of existence.

Gilbert Arenas suggested that only one of the famous parents involved here cared to use their influence to protect their child, and that is what makes King James the GOAT for him.

While this may seem particularly irrelevant in a basketball-related context, it did come from Gilbert Arenas, who takes no inhibition to being a man of controversy. Make of that what you may, except that this clearly was not a GOAT debate that was settled on basketball ability or achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.