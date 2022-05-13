“If he became a two-guard, a shooting guard in the NBA, he will have a GOAT-like career” - Gilbert Arenas says former number 1 draft pick can be like Dwyane Wade, says he needs to lose a bit of weight

Body management is a massive part of being successful in the NBA.

Former number 1 draft pick Zion Williamson has had issues with it, but Gilbert Arenas believes Zion has the potential to be the next Dwyane Wade.

During the early part of his career, Dwyane Wade's explosiveness and offensive ability made him an elite player early on and eventually led him to an NBA Championship.

Gilbert Arenas believes that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could be as successful in the NBA and play the same role as Wade did in his prime.

The first thing that the former number 1 overall pick will need to do is overcome the weight issues he has dealt with since college.

"When he came back from Duke, when that Duke injury, when the shoe split, he was about 310. They didn't say anything. He was big, like he was like, but you gotta remember it's also lifting for the first time. He has that natural football body so if he looks at weight, he's gonna gain you know. If he looks at a weight he's gonna gain weight."

According to Gilbert Arenas, if Zion Williamson can overcome the weight gain and transition into a two-guard role like Dwyane Wade, he could become a G.O.A.T.

"So, we seen him in preseason, like, he looked kind of big on that sideline, but if you took off his shirt, it was just all muscle. So he has to lose a lot and that's what I said. I said 'if he became a two-guard, a shooting guard in the NBA, he will have a goat-like career' because that means he's going to be sitting around 230, 235, and he's going to be Dwayne Wade."

While the former number 1 overall pick is bigger than Dwyane Wade from a height and weight standpoint, the sentiment is there for the type of role that Williamson can play in the league.

Gilbert Arenas has a point about former number 1 overall pick Zion Williamson matching Dwyane Wade's levels.

As Gilbert Arenas said, while Williamson is larger than Wade, slimming down to 235 may be the right move.

At his initial weight, Zion was heavier than most players in the league, including the stars he was compared to entering the NBA. Given his height and broad build, trimming down on the weight will put him in line with other players who play with a a style similar to his. Still, Williamson is making his current body work for him as he attempts an NBA comeback.

Duke Men’s Basketball @DukeMBB Missed this guy. Rims didn’t.



@Zionwilliamson Quick dunk show from Z after the workoutMissed this guy. Rims didn’t. Quick dunk show from Z after the workout‼️ Missed this guy. Rims didn’t. 👀🔨🔨🔨 @Zionwilliamson https://t.co/fGgf7MIZKv

While meeting Gilbert Arenas' suggestion may be difficult for the former number 1 overall pick, Williamson will need to find a build that lets him use Dwyane Wade-like explosiveness without hampering his body.

