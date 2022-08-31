“Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?” - Gilbert Arenas believes Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand the game yet despite being one of the best in the world

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the most dominant players in the entire NBA. Each year, the talented superstar has improved an aspect of his game. Some analysts say Giannis is the best basketball player in the world. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently said Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to improve areas of his game to "be great."

“He doesn't understand that part of the game. Right now his game is all physical. If you guys have him number one or number two, and he does not understand the game yet, that's scary. Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, a whole different player isn’t he?

In a previous interview, Arenas criticized Antetokounmpo. However, Arenas recently joined SiriusXM NBA radio to "clarify" his comments about Giannis. In the interview, Arenas said that even though Giannis is dominant, there's another level of his game he can unlock.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a force in the NBA

There's no denying that Antetokounmpo has become a dominant force in the game of basketball. It seems on any given night, Giannis continues to give opposing defenses nightmares.

With the quickness and speed of a wing combined with the strength of a big man, Giannis continues to overpower his opponents.

After losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, Giannis and the Bucks will likely be motivated to get back on top in the Eastern Conference. Last season, Giannis averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field.

