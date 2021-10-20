Golden State Warriors 121-114 LA Lakers: 5 talking points as Stephen Curry's triple-double overshadows 30-point outings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis | 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors outlasted the LA Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center in both sides' first game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

With Stephen Curry recording a triple-double and some timely scoring from Jordan Poole, the Warriors continued their winning streak from the preseason into the regular campaign.

The Lakers' inconsistent play caught up to them after they led for the better part of the match. Russell Westbrook's disappointing debut was overshadowed by the performances of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 67 points.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#1 LeBron James continues to dominate for the LA Lakers

LeBron James shoots a fadeaway in the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup

LeBron James continues to remind NBA fans why he is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Entering ESPN's list as the third-best player in the league currently, James put on a stellar display in the first half of Tuesday's match.

The 36-year-old started the game with a perfect 6-for-6 for the LA Lakers. He continues to dominate the floor playing primary ball-handler and playmaker. However, he has also done well in the role of a scorer.

Although his effort would be in vain, James recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds in the LA Lakers' losing effort.

#2 Golden State Warriors' bench contribution

Nemanja Bjelica emerged as a key player for the Golden State Warriors

A large part of the Golden State Warriors' success has been due to the bench's contribution.

Stephen Curry shot only 5-21 from the field but managed to record 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Warriors' win. While Curry was cold from the field, his team's bench picked up the slack.

The additions of Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. have done wonders for the Golden State Warriors. Their ability to stretch the floor with their shooting also opens up lanes to drive.

Bjelica gave the Warriors some great minutes at the 5 as he recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Damian Lee was also a key contributor, providing important baskets to stunt the LA Lakers' scoring runs. Juan Toscano-Anderson was also another important player for the Warriors off the bench.

The Golden State Warriors bench combined for a total of 55 points as opposed to the LA Lakers' 29.

