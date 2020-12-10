Golden State Warriors 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

After running a successful dynasty for 5 years, the Golden State Warriors took a year off to recuperate. The organization realized the futility in allocating resources for an NBA season that they weren't going to win due to the absence of their stars.

All was set and ready for a redemption season in 2020-21 until their star guard Klay Thompson ruptured his Achilles in a pick-up game in Los Angeles earlier in the offseason.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Golden State Warriors 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Not title contenders but certainly favorites for a playoff spot

The Golden State Warriors were one of the favorites to win the NBA title in the 2020-21 season but those odds fell drastically once Klay Thompson's injury was announced.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have significant championship experience. Combined with the new acquisitions, analysts are aware that even though they can't win a championship, they are certainly a threat in the Western Conference with a definite playoff spot.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have not played an NBA game since March and they are as well-rested as a squad can be. The team is itching to get back on the court and seeing how some of the other teams have had a shorter offseason, the Warriors are looking healthier and better.

The Golden State Warriors bench has also had the most playing time last season due to key injuries to their star players.

Golden State Warriors 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 15-50 (.231)

Conference: 15th seed (Western)

Division: 5th position (Pacific)

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Key Acquisitions

G Nico Mannion, G Brad Wanamaker, F Kent Bazemore, F Kelly Oubre Jr, C James Wiseman

James Wiseman and Nico Mannion with GM Bob Myers

After a year off, the Golden State Warriors got the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 draft and with everyone in the organization making it clear that they need 'size' on their roster, the front office decided to draft the best big man in the draft class, James Wiseman.

However, that same day, the news of Klay Thompson's injury broke out, and everyone was left scrambling to fill out the roster spot. The team applied for the Disabled Player Exception and used the mid-level trade exception (received from the Andre Iguodala trade) while acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr., with options open to acquiring more pieces later.

The Golden State Warriors have been granted a Disabled Player Exception worth $9.3 million due to the season-ending loss of Klay Thompson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It expires on April 19. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2020

Kelly Oubre Jr. is assumed to be a great pick for the Golden State Warriors. Although he can't fill Klay Thompson's shoes, he is certainly capable of putting big numbers on the board. Meanwhile, the newly drafted James Wiseman was the best rim protector and big man in the draft class and has shown incredible potential.

If Stephen Curry and James Wiseman develop a traditional 'Guard-Center' relationship that we have seen in the history of the sport, the team will have an amazing season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Andrew Wiggins, F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Complete Roster

G Kent Bazemore, F Marquese Chriss, G Damion Lee, C Kevon Looney, G Nico Mannion, G Mychal Mulder, F Eric Paschall, G Jordan Poole, F Alen Smailagic, F Dwyane Sutton, F Juan Tuscano-Anderson, F Axel Toupane, G Brad Wanamaker, F Kaleb Wesson

Overview

As exciting as they were to watch because of their long-distance marksmanship, the Golden State Warriors' system was potent due to their incredible ball movement.

Their off-the-ball movement and sharing of the ball paved the way for open looks. Several players and coaches appreciated their unselfish brand of basketball.

"You're just a HATER if that piss you off. That's beautiful basketball!" - LeBron on the Golden State Warriors ball movement video.



pic.twitter.com/MMsybLpMKK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 3, 2018

With Klay Thompson out for the season, the Warriors' burden of long-distance shooting will fall entirely on Stephen Curry.

The Warriors system thrived on setting decoy screens and perplexing defenders with their constant movement. Although they won't be as lethal from distance as they used to be, their system will be influential for the new players.

The focus is going to be on the 2nd overall pick, James Wiseman, and how he functions in the Golden State Warriors. The team is in a "win-now" stage, and Wiseman doesn't fit the timeline of this roster. Wiseman will have to excel right from his debut and show the league that he is capable of being a starting center on a championship team.

The partnership of guards and centers have flourished throughout the history of the NBA, from the Magic Johnson-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era to the more recent Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal dynasty; such partnerships have dominated the league.

As mentioned earlier, If Curry and Wiseman develop that kind of relationship, the Golden State Warriors will thrive.

Prediction for the Golden State Warriors' 2020-21 season

Most analysts and fans expect the Golden State Warriors to make the playoffs next season. Although they aren't quite title contenders, everyone has faith in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's capabilities of lifting the team to victory.

The trades and acquisitions have boosted their chances of a playoff spot, and certain oddsmakers and analysts have given Stephen Curry a potential at the 2020-21 league MVP.

The Golden State Warriors are certainly not the team they used to be and with this new lineup, many teams will underestimate the team's potential. They will, therefore, have to prove the league wrong and show the world that the dynasty isn't over. Every successful dynasty is riddled with injuries; it's the cost one has to bear when they play sports at a high-level every year.

With Klay Thomson absent, the Golden State Warriors understand that their chances at the title are slim. However, this could be an amazing opportunity to develop team chemistry, train the young rookies and have another attempt at the title in the NBA 2021-22 season.

