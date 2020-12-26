Golden State Warriors 99-138 Milwaukee Bucks: 5 talking points as shooting struggles continue for Curry and co.

The Golden State Warriors were run off the court by the Milwaukee Bucks, as Kris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo proved to be one of the NBA's top duos. Despite seven first-half turnovers, the 2019-20 playoffs' top seed dominated the Warriors through all four quarters, winning 138-99.

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks were coming off losses in their season openers and were hoping to bounce back. The Warriors are still short-handed, playing without Draymond Green, who is out with a foot injury. This meant the second overall pick – James Wiseman – earned another start at center for Golden State.

As another exciting NBA Christmas Day tilt has wrapped up, let's look at five key talking points from the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks Dec. 25 matchup.

No. 5 - The Golden State Warriors have a wing problem

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

With the Golden State Warriors losing Klay Thompson for the second straight season, the Warriors lack of depth and talent on their wings is concerning. The starting shooting guard and small forward for the Warriors are Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Wiggins/Oubre wing combo combined through the season's first five quarters: 8-of-39 shooting, 2-of-15 from 3. It's the Warriors' largest early issue. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2020

The two of them struggled in the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, where they combined for 19 points on just seven-of-30 shooting. Today, their shooting was even worse as they failed to make a 3-pointer, going zero-for-nine from behind the arc.

No. 4 - Kris Middleton continues to dominate for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Kris Middleton has started the season on a tear. In the opening game against the Boston Celtics, he scored 27 points on 50 percent shooting and recorded 14 rebounds.

Middleton's feeling himself so good. Just so good and confident in his role.



Giannis is having an off game and it doesn't matter cause the Bucks are still rolling. — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) December 25, 2020

Today, Middleton was unconscious throughout the game, notching up his performance from the season opener with 31 points on 66.7% shooting. If the All-Star forward can continue his proficient scoring, then the Bucks will not need to be so dependent on Giannis and can win games on the nights their two-time MVP cools off, like they did tonight.