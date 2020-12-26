New Orleans Pelicans 98-111 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as NBA Finalists make Christmas history against Zion and Co. 

The 2019-20 NBA finalist Miami Heat earned their first win of the season with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, despite Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's dominating performances on Christmas Day.
This was just the first of what promises to be a day full of entertainment and excitement from this year's NBA Christmas Day slate.
Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA schedule right here.
With Miami missing star player Jimmy Butler limited to 16 minutes due to an injured ankle, the Heat's experience and impressive shooting were enough to hold off the young Pelicans. The leading scorer for the Heat was Duncan Robinson, who drained six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 23.
Zion Williamson led the New Orleans Pelicans scoring by putting up 32 points, followed by Brandon Ingram, who had 28 impressive points of his own.
The Miami Heat shot at a historic rate in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans
The Miami Heat put on on a shooting display in the first half, setting a Christmas Day record by knocking down 12 three-pointers. Duncan Robinson set an NBA Christmas Day record with six first-half 3-pointers.
Duncan Robinson is considered to be one of the top 3-point shooters in all of the NBA. He proved why he deserved to be third on the NBA 2K list for best shooters from behind the arc.
After an impressive rookie season and coming up big in the 2019-20 NBA postseason, Tyler Herro earned a starting spot for the Miami Heat. The Heat refused to put him in a trade package for James Harden this off-season, so it will be important for the second-year guard to continue to play at a high level.
If the Miami Heat can continue at this high rate during the season, they will likely be the team to come out of the Eastern Conference once again for the 2020-21 NBA Finals.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram did their best to keep the New Orleans Pelicans competitive
In a second half where Jimmy Butler was unable to return to the floor due to an ankle injury, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram did what they could to keep the New Orleans Pelicans close.
Coming into the NBA, Brandon's game was frequently compared to Kevin Durant. The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping he can make that leap this year and earn them a place in the playoffs.
Zion Williamson made his own holiday history by scoring the third-most points by a player 20 or under on Christmas Day, finishing at 32. This is Zion's first season without minute restrictions; expect him to break other records throughout the year.
Despite the loss, the New Orleans Pelicans should feel very optimistic about their two young stars' performances on Christmas Day.
Published 26 Dec 2020, 01:46 IST