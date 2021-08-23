Golden State Warriors Depth Chart: Predicting the starting lineup for Stephen Curry and co. in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most interesting teams heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. They have Klay Thompson on the verge of returning from a two-year hiatus to help spark a championship run. The Warriors have also signed Andre Iguodala back and seeing the 2015 Finals MVP return to the Bay Area has made fans ecstatic.

Consequently, many are ready to proclaim that "The Dubs are Back." The Golden State Warriors currently have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA championship behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. Stephen Curry had an MVP-worthy campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season and Draymond Green had a DPOY-worthy one. Both finished third in voting for their respective awards, however.

The Golden State Warriors have drafted two teenagers in the 2021 NBA Draft, which has led to a lot of questions regarding the front office's seriousness about the small championship window they have. However, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were spectacular in the NBA Summer League. Only time will tell if they fit in well with the team's core and significantly help them in a playoff push.

Let's take a look at the predicted lineup and depth chart for the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 NBA season. We will first evaluate the players the team has signed in the offseason so far.

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals

Bringing back Andre Iguodala was an incredible decision by the Golden State Warriors. The veteran knows the ins and outs of the team and has been to five straight NBA Finals with Curry, Thompson and Green. Although he is 37 years old and not expected to have the same impact on the floor as he did before, he can help the Warriors in many ways. Iguodala can be the perfect mentor for James Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody, while also contributing whatever he can on the court.

Andre Iguodala’s expected role with the Warriors

-On court organizing force off the bench

-Mentor to young wings like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

-Confidant for Steph Curry and Draymond Green, helping them maintain sanity https://t.co/z7d9eOhqNA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 6, 2021

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported on Andre Iguodala's return to the Golden State Warriors. Curry spoke with him and said this in that regard:

"The way I've heard him talk and saw him the other day, the dude's motivated. It's not just 'I'm coming back to be a chaperone and try to fade into the sunset in the Warriors jersey'...He actually is going to want to produce and be out there, be available throughout the year...he's in a good space mentally and physically, I think, in terms of what he's expecting from himself, come this year."

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers said,

"I wouldn’t be shocked if he still finishes games"

Iguodala will be the backup forward off the bench, though he isn't expected to be the ideal Sixth Man he once was. However, he shares incredible chemistry with the team and his mere presence should be uplifting for the entire roster.

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft

Jonathan Kuminga's selection was widely regarded as a risky decision because he is still a young inexperienced player with raw skills. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote about Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the 2021 NBA draft:

"Tantalizing athlete who has raw skills that need years of seasoning, but has every tool a patient team would look for."

The Golden State Warriors are certainly not a patient team who can invest in player development. They needed a veteran with playoff experience due to the 'win-now' mode they are in.

However, Kuminga was still too good to pass on. He was projected to go in the top 5 and when the Warriors found him available at 7th, they grabbed him immediately.

Bob Myers on his draft night interactions with Draymond Green



"He texted me after the third, fourth pick and said 'Kuminga'."



"At about the ninth pick, he said 'Moody'." pic.twitter.com/8eCjjyCZ1J — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 30, 2021

Kuminga is an explosive athlete with high potential and was arguably the best wing/forward in the draft. The 18-year-old displayed his skills in the 2021 NBA Summer League and put the league on notice. Kuminga has also said he can't wait to learn from the Warriors' future Hall of Famers and that his game will develop at a faster level if he plays alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Moses Moody

Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Moses Moody is a great pick by the Golden State Warriors. Despite being just 19 years of age, he displays veteran-like poise and maturity in his game. Moody showed his skills in the summer league alongside Kuminga and his shot selection and consistency were positive signs for the Warriors.

Moses Moody was considered one of the most "NBA-ready" prospects in the draft. Some coupled that with a lack of upside, but Moody has worked to earn that description. From Las Vegas, Moody talked about his road to the NBA (& Kendrick Perkins). https://t.co/0wkQvMEywk — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) August 9, 2021

Moses Moody averaged 17 points, six rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal in his lone year with the Arkansas Razorbacks on a 43/36/81 shooting split. He provides the Warriors with some excellent shooting and can lead the scoring in the second unit when the starters are off the floor. Moody also has a high chance of hitting the floor sooner than Kuminga and possibly getting more minutes as well.

Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica (#70) with the Miami Heat

Nemanja Bjelica is an excellent addition to the Golden State Warriors. He can shoot lights out and provide the team with spacing and depth. Bjelica isn't a major signing for the team as he isn't expected to score a lot of points or grab a lot of rebounds at the age of 33. Instead, he will likely come off in the second or third rotation and help as a pick-and-roll partner for the guards.

The Warriors now have a floor-spacing big man ... https://t.co/QIBB11puLT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

GM Bob Myers made it clear that the team needed a veteran floor-spacing big man and signing Nemanja Bjelica is expected to resolve that need. He gives the team depth and will solve the need to space the floor around Stephen Curry whenever the duo play together.

Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. with the Chicago Bulls

Otto Porter Jr. is one of the best signings by the Golden State Warriors this offseason. He gives the team everything they need off the bench, from shooting and rebounding to defense and hustle. Porter Jr. knows his role on the team and chose to sign with the Warriors willingly on a veteran minimum deal as the franchise's winning culture attracted him.

Otto Porter Jr. on what he's been told his role will be with the Warriors: "Space the floor, knock down my corner 3's. ... Move off the ball as well, then defend." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) August 9, 2021

Otto Porter Jr. is a 27-year-old veteran forward who averages an incredible 40% from beyond the arc while defending on the other side of the floor. He should be a valuable piece for the team and could essentially be their Sixth Man.

Golden State Warriors Depth Chart

The Golden State Warriors have one of the most balanced rosters in the NBA with a handful of guards and forwards along with three bonafide big men. They can play small-ball if they want to and also play with a 7-footer like James Wiseman. They can play a primarily offensive lineup or a heavily defensive one as well.

They have Andrew Wiggins, who was absolutely incredible last season, as their small forward. He was the only consistent player on the roster other than Stephen Curry in the 2020-21 campaign and was often burdened with the load of scoring when Curry was double or triple-teamed on possessions.

Wiggins has also developed into a great defensive player who now guards the opposition's best guard or wing. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Wiggins averaged 18.6 points, 2.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and a block per game across 71 starts. He played and started every game last season but one.

Moreover, Klay Thompson's elite talent is well documented. He can explode for 50 points with ease without even dribbling the ball while playing high quality defense on the opposition's best player.

It is understandable that Thompson cannot be expected to do the same things he once did as he is coming off two catastrophic injuries and nearly two years of no NBA action. However, if he returns to even 70% of his past All-Star self, that is a major win for the Golden State Warriors.

Here is the Golden State Warriors' depth at each position:

Guards Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Mychal Mulder, Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole Forwards Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala, Chris Chiozza (two-way), Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson Bigs James Wiseman, Nemanja Bjelica, Kevon Looney

Klay Thompson won't be present on opening night and his predicted date of return is reportedly Christmas Day. Until he recovers completely, we can expect higher minutes on the court for Moses Moody and Jordan Poole, with Damion Lee occasionally starting as well.

Moreover, the Golden State Warriors essentially replaced Kelly Oubre Jr. with Otto Porter Jr. so he should offer some spark off the bench too.

Golden State Warriors' Predicted Lineup

Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Coach Steve Kerr will majorly retain his starting lineup from last season. The team re-signed their talisman, Stephen Curry, to a massive $215 million four-year extension. He is often regarded as the best point guard in the league and will continue to dominate that position.

Klay Thompson will start as the shooting guard once he returns in December. Until then, the team could try a variety of different guards on the 2 spot including Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder.

Steph Curry is one of the Top 15-20 players in NBA history. He changed the Warriors franchise forever. These sorts of press releases can’t and shouldn’t be taken for granted … https://t.co/4r8wlVKqsG — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 6, 2021

Andrew Wiggins will retain his spot as the small forward for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, he switched back and forth with Kelly Oubre for the position while often playing shooting guard, but is expected to have a more defined role this time around. One possibility involves Wiggins playing the two-guard from the get-go and coach Kerr opting to give either Otto Porter Jr. or Jonathan Kuminga a shot at starting games.

Draymond Green is an expert at his position and will continue to be the power forward, with Jonathan Kuminga or Nemanja Bjelica coming off the bench in rotations. Finally, James Wiseman will be the starting center for the Golden State Warriors but we can expect high minutes from Kevon Looney as well.

The Golden State Warriors will be a fun team to root for next season. Stephen Curry has been the NBA's top draw for years and the team has 41 nationally televised games next season because of that fact. He is easily one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league and Klay Thompson's return is also one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Golden State Warriors might not be immediate championship favorites, but we know they have the capability to surprise us.

