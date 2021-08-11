"The way I’ve heard him talk and saw him the other day, the dude’s motivated" - Stephen Curry on Andre Iguodala's mentality after the latter rejoined the Golden State Warriors

With Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors bringing in Andre Iguodala, fans are hyped to see the death lineup back together.

The core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Iguodala played in five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three. The collective IQ of the four players is scary enough, which could lead the Golden State Warriors back into championship contention next season.

Breaking: Andre Iguodala has agreed to return to the Warriors, his agent Brandon Rosenthal confirmed to @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/ZNLvU2vFz7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2021

Several analysts have predicted the Warriors to be back in the Western Conference Finals next season. At the moment, they have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA title, behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stephen Curry has spoken to his former teammate ahead of his return. The two share quite a connection, as the veteran Andre Iguodala has seen Curry's rise from an injury-prone player the team wasn't sure about re-signing to a two-time MVP and NBA champion.

Andre Iguodala is ready to contribute to an NBA title run - Stephen Curry

Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry (right) of the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala is 37, and is not expected to have the same production and impact he did before. Nevertheless, he can be a mentor and guide to the young players in the team like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Although the team is not lacking in veteran experience, Iguodala is expected to take up a 'Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem-type role' where he rarely plays any game and spends his time mentoring and coaching the players.

Andre Iguodala’s expected role with the Warriors

-On court organizing force off the bench

-Mentor to young wings like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

-Confidant for Steph Curry and Draymond Green, helping them maintain sanity https://t.co/z7d9eOhqNA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 6, 2021

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported on Stephen Curry's extension and Andre Iguodala's return to the Bay Area.

Curry mentioned how Iguodala's return is not about just one last ride and retiring in a Warriors uniform, but instead the 37-year-old is excited to be back on the floor with the team and willing to contribute in games next season as he did before. Curry said in this regard:

"The way I've heard him talk and saw him the other day, the dude's motivated. It's not just 'I'm coming back to be a chaperone and try to fade into the sunset in the Warriors jersey'...He actually is going to want to produce and be out there, be available throughout the year...he's in a good space mentally and physically, I think, in terms of what he's expecting from himself, come this year."

As mentioned earlier, Curry, Iguodala and the rest of the core group has a lot of chemistry, having played countless seasons and playoff series together. Andre Iguodala's return might see the Golden State Warriors back to their dominant best. Stephen Curry added how Iguodala makes it easier for the team and that he is excited about next season.

"And to know it's somebody that's been around, knows how we operate, can help the young guys, can be eyes and ears in the locker room, and on the court to help unlock some potential and me, Draymond and Klay as leaders (too). It's going to be awesome," said Curry.

The Golden State Warriors are certainly hungry to return to their championship form.

Klay Thompson is returning soon; Draymond Green had a DPOY-worthy campaign last season, and many expect Stephen Curry to have another MVP-calibre season. The Splash brothers are re-uniting in the Bay Area along with Green and Andre Iguodala, which is reason enough for fans to get very excited.

Edited by Bhargav