Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Apr. 11): Latest on Gary Payton II and Quinten Post's status

The Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Warriors are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers in their ongoing season series after clinching a 130-120 home win during their previous meeting in March.

Golden State has two players on its injury report for the upcoming contest, with two of their key rotation players, Gary Payton II and Quinten Post, listed as questionable to play. Their status has been upgraded after both players were sidelined for the Warriors' last two outings.

"We’re hopeful," Steve Kerr said regarding their participation in the upcoming contest. "They’re both on the trip and we’re hopeful that they will play."

Gary Payton II is nursing right knee inflammation, while Quinten Post is dealing with an illness. While Golden State looks forward to their return, they will also be cautious to ensure the players are healthy for the soon-approaching postseason.

Player Status Injury Gary Payton II Questionable (GTD) Knee Quinten Post Questionable (GTD) Illness

The Golden State Warriors will likely deploy a starting lineup of Steph Curry (PG), Brandin Podziemski (SG), Moses Moody (SF), Jimmy Butler (PF), and Draymond Green (C) for the upcoming game.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

While the Golden State Warriors (47-33) have at least secured themselves a spot in the Western Conference's play-in tournament, they are in tight contention with four other teams for the safety of a top six spot. It is crucial for them to win both their remaining regular-season games to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Warriors are coming off a 114-111 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, which took a heavy hit at their race to a top-six spot. Steph Curry led their losing effort in the game with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers (35-45) stand 12th in the West and are already out of playoff contention. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 126-133 overtime road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Warriors-Trail Blazers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center in Portland. It will be broadcast locally on NBCS-BA, KATU, and KUNP, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

