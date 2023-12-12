Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec. 12): Latest update on Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins' availability

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling to keep their team afloat as their record now stands at 10-12. Their next matchup will be the Phoenix Suns this coming Tuesday, December 12. This will be the second encounter for both teams in the 2023-24 season with the Suns prevailing in their first matchup by seven points, 123-115.

For those who want to watch the game, the tip-off happens at the Footprint Center in Phoenix Arizona at exactly 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to see the game through an online live stream.

Warriors have three players on the injury list including NBA All-Stars Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. Both are marked as 'probable' and will be a game-time decision as they recover from an illness.

Furthermore, Gary Payton II is ruled out, and is expected to heal from his calf injury and return to the Warriors roster by late December.

Other than that, the rest of the players including Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry are available to play against the Suns.

Steve Kerr still believes that the Golden State Warriors can win a championship this year

It has been a rough ride for the Golden State Warriors as there were high hopes of winning another championship after trading for Chris Paul. However, that has not translated well from their potential, as they have lost three of their last three games against the LA Clippers and OKC Thunder in overtime.

There have been doubts that the Golden State Warriors are not title contenders already and team head coach Steve Kerr begs to disagree on the perception.

"We're good enough to win a championship," Kerr said. "I believe that. This team. But if we are just going to turn it over and throw the ball to the other team and foul over and over, then we're going to lose."

The Golden State Warriors indeed had a tough start as Draymond Green served a five-game suspension while Steph Curry had a short-term injury in November. Adding to that, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul also spent time on the injury list.

After this game against the Phoenix Suns, they will have another road game on December 14 against the Los Angeles Clippers. They return to the Chase Center on December 16 as they do battle with the visiting Brooklyn Nets.