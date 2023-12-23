Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Klay Thompson and Chris Paul's availability

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling all season and they need Chris Paul and Klay Thompson to be healthy. The team is about to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the third time this season. The Warriors have won the last two encounters and have been winning over the Trail Blazers in their last four matchups.

The two teams meet at the Chase Center on December 23, Saturday and the tip-off begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Basketball fans can tune in to watch the match live on television through NBC Sports Bay Area and ROOTS SPORTS PLUS. NBA League Pass subscribers have the option to enjoy the game through an online livestream.

According to the recent injury report of the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins is marked as 'questionable' due to an illness and will be a game-time decision by the team doctors. Gary Payton II is still out with a calf injury and is set to be back by early January.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is still serving a suspension with no definite timeline for his return to the team. The rest of the team, including Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, are available against the Trail Blazers.

What happened to Chris Paul and Klay Thompson?

At 38, Chris Paul remains to be one of the basketball minds in the game and he has only missed three games in the 2023-24 season. The last time he missed a game was on December 8 and it was due to an illness, not an injury. Since then, he has played six consecutive games for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson so far has had one of his healthiest seasons and he has missed only one game. That happened on October 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans and since then, he has played 24 straight matches. His long history of season-ending injuries made him the subject of daily updates to see if he was healthy.

Chris Paul and Klay Thompson stats vs Portland Trail Blazers

During the last Warriors and Trail Blazers matchup back on December 17, Chris Paul started in place of Steph Curry. He logged in 31 minutes and tallied seven points and eight assists but shot 2-of-12 from the field.

Klay Thompson carried the team leading them with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists while going 5-of-10 shooting beyond the three-point line.