Golden State Warriors Injury Report (January 10, 2024): Latest on Draymond Green and Gary Payton II's status 

The Golden State Warriors injury report sees multiple players on it due to injuries again. Draymond Green, who got suspended, is clear to return but could take a few games. Meanwhile, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are back in there. Both have been injured numerous times this season.

Paul's latest setback was a hand fracture he sustained in the Warriors' 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. Paul will be out for many weeks as he recovers from the injury. He was recently inserted in the starting lineup, so the Warriors faced a significant blow when he went down with an injury.

The Golden State Warriors' balance is again shaky after having to start Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga together, who haven't been that good in tandem.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Draymond Green and Gary Payton II?

Draymond Green was out indefinitely with a suspension for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The former DPOY had faced a five-game suspension just weeks before after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a scuffle. Draymond got cleared to return recently.

However, he will go through reconditioning before making his in-game comeback. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is out with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2.

Payton's injury occurred mid-game while he tried to navigate from a screen. He had just come back from a left calf issue a week before sustaining another setback. He will get re-evaluated in three weeks.

Draymond Green return: Golden State Warriors HC provides update on forward's comeback

Draymond Green could return during the Warriors' East Coast road trip. The three-time All-Star isn't ready to take to the court yet after missing nearly a month of basketball. He's getting his conditioning work done before his comeback but isn't ready yet.

Steve Kerr provided an update about the situation on Tuesday, saying the Golden State Warriors will have Draymond traveling with them on their East Coast road trip that begins Friday against the Chicago Bulls and ends in Milwaukee on a back-to-back. Kerr revealed Draymond would take to the floor when the team's medical staff clears him.

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green's services now, with Chris Paul and Gary Payton II out for multiple weeks. Green compensates for Paul's playmaking and Payton's defensive versatility. The Warriors are battling to stay above the .500 mark, and Draymond might contribute to changing their fortunes.

He's the leader of the team and their floor general on both ends, so his absence costs the team a lot.