Golden State Warriors News: Steve Kerr fined $25,000 for verbally abusing official

Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, has been fined by the NBA for abusive language directed at a match official.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing a referee and not leaving court in a timely manner in Sacramento on Monday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 8, 2020

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings when a series of continuation calls were not awarded in favor of the Warriors by young referee, Jason Goldenberg. This outraged Warriors' coach Steve Kerr, who walked onto the floor and launched an angry tirade at the official.

Any lip readers out there? 🤬 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhmDj82PKT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 7, 2020

Kerr is renowned for having altercations with the officials and this was the third time in his five-year coaching career that he had been ejected.

As for the Warriors (9-29), they have lost five games in a row and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference Standings. They will lock horns with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks side on Wednesday.

Sacramento Kings (15-23), on the other hand, have won their last two games and are still in the race for a playoff spot. The Kings have a group of talented youngsters who have the potential to carry them to the playoffs this season.

The Kings will square off against the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.