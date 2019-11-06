Golden State Warriors Rumors: Update on Draymond Green's future, D'Angelo Russell set to be traded and more

Draymond Green signed a new contract with the Warriors during the offseason

Despite losing Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala, and DeMarcus Cousins during a turbulent offseason, the Golden State Warriors were still confident of competing this season. Nevertheless, Steve Kerr's side has been ravaged by injuries, with Steph Curry becoming the latest star to face a significant spell on the sidelines.

Due to this, the Warriors roster could undergo a number of changes over the next few months as the front office scrambles to put a new plan in place. So, as we enter the third week of the 2019-20 NBA season, here are all the latest Golden State trade rumors you need to know.

#1 Draymond Green is unlikely to be traded despite speculation

Draymond Green has been with the Warriors since 2012

After losing Stephen Curry for the next three months, many fans and analysts alike have urged the team to tank for the remainder of the season, and Draymond Green has attracted some trade speculation despite signing a new long-term contract extension earlier this summer.

The Boston Celtics have been mentioned as a potential destination for the 29-year-old, although, according to John Karalis, the Warriors have no intention of trading the three-time All-Star:

The Warriors aren’t going to move Green. This is not the time to hand out a monster extension to a player who could potentially be on the move. The Warriors committed to Green to be part of their long term plan. It’s a plan, by the way, that has won them titles in the past.

Green was selected by the Warriors as a second-round pick back in 2012. A regular starter since the 14-15 season, Green has played an influential role as Golden State made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning three titles. Green is signed with the Warriors through the 2023-24 season after signing a four-year, $100 million extension during the summer.

