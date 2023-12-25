Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Five consecutive wins and everything seems to be alright with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors’ spirit, however, could be crushed Monday when they go on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been phenomenal in the past few games, Nikola Jokic and Co. could prove to be a bit too much for the Splash bros.

The defending champions are on a four-game win streak and are extremely formidable at home with a 11-2 record. With the Warriors coming off of three home wins, can they find that extra gear to upset Denver in the Christmas Day matchup?

If there’s anything NBA fans and analysts have learned in the past decade, it’s not to doubt Curry. The two-time MVP is still playing at an elite level and he knows that a win against the Nuggets can do wonders for his team.

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25

After Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely for hitting Jusuf Nurkic on the head and neck area, coach Steve Kerr was left to deal with a then-10-14 team without its vocal leader.

Questions were asked as to who would be the defensive anchor in Green’s absence. All valid questions for a struggling team that once made winning look simpler than it had ever done in the NBA. Golden State lost its first game after the Green debacle.

The Golden State Warriors have been unbeaten since then.

Kerr revamped his starting lineup, a masterstroke from a genius who has coached Golden State to four titles in the past nine seasons. While some of it was forced by Green’s absence, the rest was necessary to resuscitate the Warriors’ then-sinking season.

Jonathan Kuminga took Draymond Green’s position, first-year guard Brandin Podziemski became Curry’s starting backcourt partner and Klay Thompson transitioned to a small forward role. It has worked so far, but will it against the Nuggets?

Here's the Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart against the Denver Nuggets for Dec. 25:

PG — Steph Curry | SG — Brandin Podziemski | SF — Klay Thompson | PG — Jonathan Kuminga | C — Kevon Looney

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Cory Joseph SG Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Steph Curry SF Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Andrew Wiggins C Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis Dario Saric

Steve Kerr praised Klay Thompson for shot selection

The Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 126-106 on Saturday behind Klay Thompson's 28 and Steph Curry's 27. Thompson was particularly efficient, hitting 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 10 from the 3-point line.

“I think over the last five games, he’s just taking better shots,” Kerr said after the game. "And as a result, our team is more settled. We just feel like we’re operating more efficiently.”