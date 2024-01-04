Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors hold the 11th-best record in the NBA Western Conference at 16-18 and will test themselves again on Thursday by battling the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

This team started the year by snapping a three-game losing skid against the Orlando Magic, with the final score settling at 121-115.

This is the third time that both teams battle this 2023-24 season, and the Warriors have not beaten the Nuggets in their previous two encounters. The Warriors last won against the Nuggets in April 2022.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 4 game vs. Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green still has no timeline for his return to the team's roster as he is still on an indefinite suspension by the league after the incident with Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns.

Gary Payton II is still out nursing a hamstring injury and has no timetable to get back in action.

Golden State Warriors predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 4, 2024, vs. Denver Nuggets

The starting five of the Warriors have been going with a small-ball lineup, and they are still expected to. With no Draymond Green, coach Steve Kerr has started Jonathan Kuminga over Andrew Wiggins. In their most recent game, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been the starting center over Kevon Looney.

From being the sixth man of the team, Chris Paul has been upgraded to the starting point guard, which pushes Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the wings. With Paul starting, rookie Brandin Podziemski returns to the bench and has been the first guard to relieve the starters.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Cory Joseph Lester Quinones SG Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski *Gary Payton II SF Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos *Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Dario Saric

*Injured/Inactive vs. Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors key matchups vs. Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have some interesting matchups they should maximize whenever they get the chance. No one on the roster can hold back Nikola Jokic, but it can be compensated in other positions where the team could capitalize.

Steph Curry vs. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Getting to shooting guard means that Curry will just have to focus on getting the ball in the basket. With Jamal Murray guarding Chris Paul, Curry will be handled by KCP, which he could exploit with his speed.

Andrew Wiggins vs. any Nuggets bench player

The depth of the Warriors will play a big part here, and how many can say that they have the former No. 1 overall pick as the first forward off the bench? If used properly, Andrew Wiggins maximizing his offensive power against the Nuggets bench will be a huge key to unlock.