Golden State Warriors starting lineup, depth chart for Jan. 5, 2024

The Golden State Warriors look to vent some ire on the Detroit Pistons in their NBA regular season game on Friday night. This will be the last meeting between the two teams this season, even as the Warriors look to sweep the Pistons after beating them in Detroit in their first meeting.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 5 game vs. Detroit Pistons

Only Gary Payton II is officially listed in the Golden State Warriors injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Payton was ruled out of the matchup due to a hamstring injury, even as he is projected to return by late January.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, is still serving his indefinite suspension for his unsportsmanlike act on Jusuf Nurkic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Christmas Day, Green's ban could be lifted as soon as this period. However, it is now expected that Green will still serve his suspension in the games against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 5, 2024, vs. Detroit Pistons

With only Gary Payton II and Draymond Green out for the Golden State Warriors, they are expected to start anew with Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

Another option, however, based on how the game between the Warriors and the Nuggets transpired on Thursday night, is starting with rookie Brandin Podziemski.

Here is the Warriors' current depth chart with the assumption that Paul will still start:

Point Guard Chris Paul Cory Joseph Lester Quinones Shooting Guard Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Jerome Robinson Small Forward Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Power Forward Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Center Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors' key matchups vs. Detroit Pistons

With Klay Thompson in form as of late, it looks like the game between the Pistons and the Warriors will be about the "Splash Brothers," Thompson and Steph Curry, against Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Steph Curry vs. Cade Cunningham

Even if the Pistons have been intriguingly struggling this season, Cade Cunningham has also been stellar, which could have been worthy of consideration for the NBA All-Star balloting had he been with a much better team.

In the Detroit Pistons' last game against the Utah Jazz, Cade Cunningham had 31 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal, but the Pistons still fell prey to the Jazz 154-148 in overtime.

Meanwhile, Curry had 30 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block for the Warriors. However, his stellar showing went to waste as the Warriors blew a 16-point lead with five and a half minutes left and lost to the Denver Nuggets on Nikola Jokic's clutch heroics.

Klay Thompson vs. Bojan Bogdanovic

Klay Thompson did great for the Warriors, too, despite the loss, finishing with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

He is up for the task against Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Utah Jazz.