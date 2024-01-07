Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors lost a painful game to the reigning champion's match-winner in Nikola Jokic's dagger 35-foot three-pointer. They responded by beating the Detroit Pistons 113-109 at Chase Center.

The Warriors currently hold the 10th seed in the West and are a game under .500 (17-18). The Warriors have won six out of their last ten and are looking to extend their winning streak ahead of the game against the 14-21 Toronto Raptors at home.

The Warriors vs Raptors game can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area if you are in the Warriors local market, or on Sportsnet if you are in Toronto's market. The game can also be streamed on the NBA League Pass.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This will be the first time the Raptors and the Warriors face each other this season, with the Warriors as the betting favorites.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 7 game vs. Toronto Raptors

Power forward Jonathan Kumina is a rising star for the Warriors and is questionable for Sunday's match due to a (toe) ailment. Chris Paul suffered a fractured hand against the Pistons on Friday and will be going through his surgery by next week.

Gary Payton II, the backup Shooting Guard/Small Forward was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain to his hamstring during a non-contact play. A re-evaluation will happen in three weeks.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Gary Payton, Chris Paul and Draymond Green will not play for the Warriors today., so they will continue with their usual go-to small-ball.

Jonathan Kuminga is day-to-day, so there's a possibility he might suit up to match up against the Raptors' size, which the Warriors much need. Brandin Podziemski is expected to start in Paul's place. Trayce Jackson-Davis will continue to get his start at center over Kevon Looney.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will start as usual, with Klay playing the small forward on the wing.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Cory Joseph Lester Quinones SG Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga* Dario Saric Gui Santos C Trayce Jackson Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

(* Day to day/Questionable)

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Key matchups

The Toronto Raptors favor length, size and athleticism more than most teams in the NBA, while the Warriors lean towards ball movement and small ball lineups. Naturally, it will create mismatches throughout the game, and some matchups would be entertaining to watch.

Stephen Curry vs. Scottie Barnes

Rising star Scottie Barnes has shown the capabilities of an all-defensive caliber player so far in his career. He will be, at some point, switched on to Steph Curry to guard him. Curry loves it when defenders take the challenge personally to guard him, and we should expect him to respond to a young star such as Barnes.

Jonathan Kuminga/Andrew Wiggins vs. Pascal Siakam

This matchup is all about athleticism, staying in front of your defender, and staying disciplined. These players all have lateral quickness and the ability to blow past anybody, potentially causing the defense to break upon paint drives and draw fouls.