Golden State Warriors: Top 5 points leaders

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most biggest franchises in NBA history. They have been a part of the NBA since the league's first season when it was called the Basketball Association of America. In fact, the Warriors won the first championship in league history in 1947, when they were based in Philadelphia.

Many legendary players have built the Golden State Warriors' history, but this article will focus on their best scorers.

Top 5 all-time leaders in points for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history, as they have six championships (tied for third place in the all-time table).

Even though some fans might only know about the Warriors' run of three NBA titles between 2015 and 2018, the franchise already had three championships in their books before that streak.

When they were based in Philadelphia, the Golden State Warriors won two NBA championships (1947 and 1956). The team then won the title again in its fourth season since being renamed as the Golden State Warriors (1975).

Stephen Curry is the current icon of the Warriors, and huge scorers like Kevin Durant and Rick Barry have also graced the uniform of the Dubs.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the five all-time leaders in points scored for the Golden State Warriors.

#5 Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin with the Golden State Warriors

Chris Mullin is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also a part of the USA 'Dream Team' that won the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics.

Mullin was a tremendous sharp-shooter who spent 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors - first between 1985 and 1997, and then during his final year in the NBA (2000-01 season).

Mullin scored 16,235 points in his career with the Dubs and helped the franchise reach the NBA Playoffs five times between 1987 and 1994.

Mullin averaged 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and displayed a 51/37/86 shooting split in 807 games with the Golden State Warriors. He is also the all-time leader in games played for the franchise.

#4 Paul Arizin

Paul Arizin (#11) with the Philadelphia Warriors (Photo Credit: NBA.com)

Paul Arizin is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He spent his 10-year NBA career with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Playing as a small forward, Arizin made it to the All-Star game in each year of his career. He won two scoring championships, earned four All-NBA selections, won an All-Star Game MVP award and led the franchise to the 1956 NBA championship. In the 1956 finals, Arizin averaged 27 points and eight rebounds per game, and the Warriors won the title over the Fort Wayne Pistons.

In 713 games for the Warriors, Arizin scored 16,266 points. His average of 22.8 points per game is the sixth-best in franchise history.

#3 Rick Barry

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors is presented the Western Conference Championship Trophy by former NBA player Rick Barry in 2016

Rick Barry led the Golden State Warriors to their first NBA championship under that name back in 1975. The legendary small forward started his NBA career with the San Francisco Warriors in 1965. After two seasons with the franchise and four years in the ABA, Barry returned to the Dubs when they already were named as the Golden State Warriors.

Ultimately, Barry played six NBA seasons with the Warriors and led the team to the 1975 championship, earning Finals MVP honors.

In 642 games with the Warriors, Barry scored 16,447 regular-season points. He won a scoring championship and earned six All-NBA selections in his illustrious career. His career average for Golden State (25.6) ranks third in franchise history.

#2 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds the championship trophy.

Stephen Curry is the most iconic player on the current Golden State Warriors. The two-time MVP has won three NBA championships with the franchise and has played in five NBA Finals with the team.

Curry ranks second in the all-time scoring list of the Golden State Warriors with 17,378 points. He is playing in his 12th NBA season and has spent all of those with the team that drafted him back in 2009, the Golden State Warriors.

Curry is also the franchise leader in three-pointers, free-throw percentage and Value over Replacement. Moreover, he is fourth in points per game with 23.8.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain became the first player to win the NBA MVP award as a rookie

Wilt Chamberlain spent the first five-and-half-years of his NBA career with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors.

In his rookie season, Chamberlain became the first player to win the NBA MVP award as a rookie. Moreover, his iconic 100-point game against the New York Knicks on March 2nd, 1962, came with the Warriors.

Chamberlain scored 17,783 points for the team in 429 games. His average of 41.5 points per game with the Warriors is the highest in franchise history.

However, his greatness was not enough to lead the franchise to an NBA championship in the early and mid-1960s.

