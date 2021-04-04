Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Continuing their Eastern Conference road trip in the 2020-21 NBA, the Golden State Warriors will head on to the State Farm Arena in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

However, the Golden State Warriors' trip isn't going as well as they'd have hoped to. They have lost their last two outings, which includes a devastating 53-point blowout against the Toronto Raptors.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations this season. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-24 record and are coming off consecutive victories.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors faced each other just last week. John Collins' 38-point career-best outing carried the Hawks to victory against a Stephen Curry-less Warriors. Collins, Clint Capela and Trae Young all recorded double-doubles to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-108 win.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors fans can rejoice, as Stephen Curry isn't listed on the injury report.

He missed the team's last game due to continued tailbone inflammation, with the Golden State Warriors going 1-8 without him. Without Curry, the Golden State Warriors are the seventh-worst offense in the league, but they shoot up to 13th-best in the league when Curry laces up.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is listed as questionable for this game due to a left finger sprain, while sophomore Eric Paschall is out due to hip soreness. Klay Thompson continues his Achilles recovery.

The Warriors' injury report for Sunday at the Hawks:



-Steph Curry = not listed (so he will be playing)

-Draymond Green = questionable (left finger sprain)

-Eric Paschall = out (left hip soreness)

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are going through a few injury woes themselves. Their star player and highest scorer, Trae Young, is listed as questionable for this game due to soreness in his left knee.

Moreover, Danilo Gallinari is questionable as well due to left Achilles soreness, while De'Andre Hunter is ruled out due to a right knee injury.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Hawks PG Trae Young (knee) and SF/PF Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) are questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Warriors.

Kris Dunn (ankle), John Collins (ankle) and Cam Reddish continue to be out until further notice. Collins underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise; he will reportedly be re-evaluated in a week.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely use almost the same lineup that has taken the court in their last few games. Stephen Curry is expected to return as the point guard.

Andrew Wiggins should be the shooting guard as usual, with Kelly Oubre Jr. starting as the small forward.

Draymond Green is listed as questionable. If he does indeed sit out, Juan Toscano-Anderson could come in as the power forward. James Wiseman should be the team's bonafide center for the remainder of games this season, as said by Steve Kerr.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will be going with a new lineup on Sunday, as several starting players are questionable to play.

Trae Young's point guard role is expected to be filled by either Lou Williams or Brandon Goodwin. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela could start as the two-guard and center, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tony Snell is likely to fill in for De'Andre Hunter as the small forward, and Solomon Hill is expected to play as the power forward as John Collins' replacement. Kevin Huerter might be in a starting role as well, possibly subbing in as the small forward instead of Tony Snell.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Juan Toscano-Anderson | Center - James Wiseman.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Brandon Goodwin | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Tony Snell | Power Forward - Solomon Hill | Center - Clint Capela.