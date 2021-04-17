Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics prediction and combined starting 5 - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden on April 17th.

Both teams will head into this matchup with winning streaks that have put them in good places ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics on February 2nd, but the green squad secured a 111-107 win despite Stephen Curry's 28 points.

Both squads will meet for the final time in the 2020-21 NBA regular season on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics prediction

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum #0

Tuesday's game should give us a solid NBA matchup.

The Golden State Warriors are on a four-game winning streak that has helped them to a 28-28 record. They occupy ninth place in the Western Conference, which would mean a place in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, the Denver Nuggets, the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers recently and have a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.

The Boston Celtics are also on a hot streak as they make a push for the Eastern Conference's Top 4. They have five consecutive victories and now sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-26 record.

The Celtics took four of those wins against teams in postseason places. They recently swept a road trip in the West by beating the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Lakers.

While both teams are on fire right now, the Boston Celtics have a home-court advantage, and it could be decisive as the Golden State Warriors have been dismal on the road this year (11-18).

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics combined starting 5

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Center - Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been phenomenal on offense this season. The two-time MVP has led the team's recent winning streak with stunning performances.

Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season, with 49/42/93 shooting splits.

He has also put up 41.5 points, six rebounds and five assists, with 59/53/96 shooting splits in the team's current four-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the most important players for the Boston Celtics.

Brown has registered 28 points and seven rebounds per game in the Boston Celtics' ongoing five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Tatum averages 30.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, with 51/45/92 shooting splits.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green have also been consistent performers for the 2020-21 Golden State Warriors, even though the team has been at a .500 winning percentage throughout the year.

Wiggins is averaging a solid 18 points and five rebounds per game and has appeared in each of the Golden State Warriors' outings this year. He has also put up 48/39/70 shooting splits throughout the season.

Green, on the other hand, is leading the team with 8.5 assists per game (career-high) this year and is also at the top in Defensive Rating, Defensive Win Shares, and Defensive Box Plus/Minus.

