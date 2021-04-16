Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip to the East Coast as they lock horns with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden next.

Both teams have been scintillating recently and will be eager to carry their impeccable form into this game. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Golden State Warriors triumphed over the Boston Celtics 111-107. They will be keen to claim the bragging rights with a season series sweep.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 17, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, April 18th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have turned on the heat of late. The team has won five of their last six games and four on the bounce leading up to this game. Stephen Curry has been in sensational touch during the stretch and has been the driving force in their successful run.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-101 in their last outing. Stephen Curry led the charge with 33 points, while Andrew Wiggins popped up with a valuable 23-point contribution.

The Golden State Warriors have played with great intensity during this formidable run and will hope to stay as sharp as possible against the stacked Boston Celtics.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Steph Curry is in scintillating form.

Stephen Curry is currently one of the most in-form players in the league. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer earlier this week and followed it up with another record of making the most 3-pointers (29) across a three-game span in the NBA.

Steph Curry's month of April speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/7TF6fQ5zT6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2021

Curry is averaging 38.2 points per contest in his last nine outings and has scored a minimum of 30 points in each of those games. He looks more dangerous with each passing game, and will once again be crucial in helping his side win in a tough matchup against the C's.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics seem to have finally reached their optimal potential in the last few weeks, recording seven wins in their last eight outings. All of their star players have been terrific during this run. The team has put the Eastern Conference on alert.

The Boston Celtics' last three wins have been monumental, as they have beaten three of the top-six sides in the Western Conference. They beat the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the LA Lakers in that stretch. The team defeated the reigning champions 121-113 in their last game.

The C's dominated the game from the get-go, opening up with a 13-2 run. Jaylen Brown recorded 40 points, while five other players scored in double-digits on the night, which led the Celtics to their fifth consecutive win.

We pushed past the Lakers with a 121-113 victory as Jaylen Brown led the way for us with 40 points. pic.twitter.com/h1RvuAHuCP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2021

Key Player - Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart (L) in action.

Marcus Smart has been a key component in the Boston Celtics' recent run and will be important in this matchup as well. He has been contributing close to 15 points in the last ten games and is also putting in the work on the defensive end, managing 1.3 steals per contest.

Smart could be tasked with guarding Steph Curry for this game and will have to be on his toes to limit the sharpshooter's threat. If Smart can manage to guard Curry to an extent, the Boston Celtics' chances of winning against the Golden State Warriors will only get better.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Jaylen Brown l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

Warriors vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics will be the favorites to win this tie, owing to their better squad depth and star power. However, the Golden State Warriors have won against teams stronger than them recently, like the Nuggets and the Bucks. The C's should be mindful of this.

Overall, it is a great matchup to watch and has the potential to be a high-scoring game as well.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Celtics game?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will be televised nationally on ABC. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

