One of the six games scheduled on Thursday night in the NBA is the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets showdown at the Barclays Center. The Warriors are set to end a five-game road trip, while the Nets are trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

Tonight's game is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Nets shocked the Warriors 128-120 back on Nov. 25 at the Chase Center. It was one of the catalysts of Golden State's struggles that prompted them to acquire Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.

Fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game locally on the NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and the YES Network in New York City. Now, let's look at an extended preview of the game, including prediction, odds and betting tips.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors (-455) vs. Nets (+350)

Spread: Warriors -10.5 (-110) vs. Nets +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o224.5 (-110) vs. Nets u224.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Golden State Warriors enter tonight's contest with a record of 9-2 since Jimmy Butler made his debut on Feb. 7 against the Chicago Bulls. Butler brought a lot of positive things to the Warriors, giving Steph Curry a legitimate secondary scoring option.

Golden State has a record of 34-28 and is sitting sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors have an easier schedule for the rest of the season, so they have a real shot at a Top 4 finish, especially with the fourth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies just four games ahead.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets are on a downward trajectory and a five-game losing skid. The Nets appear headed to the lottery, which means they are likely playing their young players to continue their development. Their last win was on Feb. 22 over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since then, the Nets have lost to the Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. They were not this pad in February, considering they have four wins in their last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Nets

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Cam Thomas | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Nicolas Claxton

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Note: Player props are unavailable at the moment. This section will be updated soon.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the Brooklyn Nets despite being the road team. The Warriors are playing much better since Jimmy Butler's arrival, with Steph Curry finding the fountain of youth suddenly. The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 224.5 points.

