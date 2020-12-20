Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

The Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors face each other on the opening night of the season in a match-up that will ensure a blockbuster beginning for the 2020-21 NBA season. Three superstars will be back on the NBA court after a significant period of time - Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson would have been the fourth star returning to the floor after a major injury, however, his subsequent Achilles tear this offseason has ruled out for the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is reported to have a mild muscle strain on his right foot, as per Nick Freidell of ESPN, and might miss the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. With Green and Thompson both absent from the Golden State Warriors' lineup, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to cruise to victory.

Meanwhile, everyone is eagerly waiting for former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to go head-to-head in the match. Durant, on his podcast, The ETCs, spoke about the matchup:

"There's no narrative at all. It's just a regular basketball game...I don't care too much about that drama that comes with that former team (and) all that stuff...I've been through that with OKC, so I'm not trying to do that with Golden State. I love everybody there. It's just another game."

Best Starting 5 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors

This starting 5 doesn't take into account injured players, it is solely based on the players appearing on Tuesday night's season opener. This Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets matchup features some of the finest basketball players in the league and their combined starting 5 would be excellent. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the combined starting 5 for the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the finest point guards in the NBA. He is widely regarded to have the best handles in the league and his ability to break down a defender is outstanding. Irving is an incredible finisher and probably one of the most skilled players in the game.

He is the ideal choice for the point guard position. Kyrie Irving is a 6-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has experience playing on the big stage and doesn't shy away in clutch moments. Kyrie Irving had hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Shooting Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is considered by many as the best point guard in the league right now. Both his accolades and skills are unmatched and his 'combo-guard' nature of play is why he is comfortable taking the shooting guard position as well. Stephen Curry is primarily a scorer and he would be the best fit alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt.

In fact, when a conversation of best handles comes up, Curry and Irving are often mentioned together. The two-time MVP is considered the best shooter the game has ever seen and is widely credited with changing the way basketball is played. He led the Golden State Warriors to 5 straight NBA Finals, winning 3 of them.

Small Forward - Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is considered one of the most difficult players to guard in the history of the game. His height allows him to play a forward but he moves and shoots like a guard. Players have said that Durant can shoot over anybody and the great Kobe Bryant once said that Kevin Durant was the only player he couldn't figure out how to guard.

The 2014 MVP is the obvious choice for the Small Forward position, he assists the team in every way possible and has incredible chemistry with Curry and Irving, hence he will complement the backcourt perfectly. Durant, along with Curry, are the only two people on this list to be featured in the "50-40-90 club". He won two back-to-back Finals MVP for his championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Power Forward - Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)

Jarrett Allen

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green would have been the ideal fit for this position however he might not play in the game and the next best choice is Brooklyn Nets', Jarrett Allen. Jarrett Allen has blossomed into an amazing defender. Standing at 6'11" with a 7'6" wingspan, his mere presence in the paint is enough to deter players from scoring.

Also known as the "Fro" because of his hairstyle, he is one of Brooklyn Nets' best shot blockers averaging over 1.5 blocks per game, and is a great choice for playing the power forward position. He is entering his 4th year in the league and has improved his stats every single year in most major categories.

Center - DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets)

DeAndre Jordan

Best known for his time in the LA Clippers, DeAndre Jordan was an integral piece in the Clippers' "Lob City" days. He earned an All-Star selection in 2016 after leading the league in rebounding two years back to back. Jordan is a 265lbs big man who is a constant lob and block threat for the Brooklyn Nets.

Jordan averages double-digit rebounds and almost 1.6 blocks per game. He is a veteran center who can teach Jarrett Allen a lot of things and his mentorship can elevate the entire team's defense.

