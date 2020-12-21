Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2020 | NBA Opening Night

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 7 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

The stage is set for two former teammates and MVPs to collide. The Brooklyn Nets would be hoping to usher in a new era of dominance. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will be hoping to show that they're seriously good even without the injured Klay Thompson.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will be featuring a slightly truncated rotation on opening night with Draymond Green expected to sit out due to a foot issue. Head coach Steve Kerr has raved about rookie James Wiseman's displays in scrimmages and the latter would be hoping to impact proceedings right away.

Certified bucket getters.



Steph (29p), Kelly (22p), & Andrew (19p) paced the Dubs' preseason finale win in Sacramento. 📽️ pic.twitter.com/MAu8GqD1VB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2020

The focus will undoubtedly be on Stephen Curry who's dazzled just enough in the preseason to keep fans intrigued. Trade acquisition Kelly Oubre Jr. had himself a 22-point outing against the Sacramento Kings and he too will be looking to impress on both ends of the court in the Golden State Warriors' opening game.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are simply a different team with Stephen Curry on the court. Curry managed two 29-point outings in the preseason and pulled out all possible moves to bamboozle defenders. He hasn't lost a step and the Brooklyn Nets defenders would do good to not allow him any room to work his magic.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman

Brooklyn Nets Preview

It took them well over a year but the Brooklyn Nets are finally ready to contend for a title. The dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant felt at ease throughout the preseason and it hardly looked like they both were coming off major injuries.

25 points. 3 blocks.



📼 @KDTrey5 reminding us who he is on both ends tonight 📼 pic.twitter.com/65niI8BXFM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 19, 2020

The positives don't end there though. The Brooklyn Nets have not given in to the urge of trading away their depth for a third superstar and could benefit immensely from this decision. Caris LeVert is increasingly looking like an improved off-the-ball player while Spencer Dinwiddie has developed a better passing range.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant will play a huge role in this game too but the onus will definitely be on Kyrie Irving for the time being. Irving's handles have looked as sharp as ever in the Brooklyn Nets' two preseason games. He's getting to his spots with ease and breaking defenses at will. His matchup with Stephen Curry will likely determine the outcome of the game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan

Warriors vs Nets Match Prediction

It's really hard to bet against the Brooklyn Nets given how well-oiled they looked in the preseason. Stephen Curry can tip the odds in the Golden State Warriors' favor but the opposition has two absolute purists in the form of Kyrie and KD. Expect the Eastern Conference outfit to emerge victorious.

Where to watch Warriors vs Nets?

National telecast of the game will be available on TNT. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

