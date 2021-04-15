Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the second tie between the former NBA Championship rivals this season; the Warriors had recorded a blowout one in the previous one.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, April 15th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are in the ascendancy right now. They scored a season-high 147 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night to record their third consecutive win. They're still one game below .500 but have the eighth easiest remaining schedule in the league.

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his third straight game, but the Golden State Warriors didn't need his services as six players scored in double figures. The Warriors shot 54.7% from the field overall. Oubre is questionable for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Draymond Green was in his element against OKC. He managed 12 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds to record his fourth triple-double of the season. Andrew Wiggins also continued his purple patch with an efficient 16-point outing. Wiggins has been a reliable No.3 for the Golden State Warriors this season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is simply playing unguardable basketball right now. Curry recorded 42 points against the Thunder last night, including a 25-point quarter where he shot 100% from the field. The two-time MVP has scored 30 points or more in eight straight games and is averaging 40.5 points, 4.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in April. Curry had scored 36 points in the last matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kent Bazemore, F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was one of the few occasions where everything went right for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. The Cavs were decent from the field, they defended well and committed few turnovers. They have now won three of their last five games.

Jarrett Allen featured in the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup for the first time in over two weeks against the Hornets. Allen had an immediate impact as he recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Collin Sexton is yet to return from his groin injury, though. Sexton had scored a team-high 23 points against the Golden State Warriors in the last matchup so his absence will definitely have an impact on the result.

Kevin Love continued his return to normal efficiency with a 17-point outing last night. Love has scored 17 or more points in four consecutive games now. He's slowly establishing himself as the starting power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers once again.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland (left)

Darius Garland's second-year leap was on full display against the Charlotte Hornets last night. Garland returned from an ankle sprain to put up a two-way performance comprising of 17 points, seven assists, one steal and a block. He's averaged 23.5 points and 6.8 assists in his last four outings. Garland will be the primary creative outlet for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Isaac Okoro, F Dean Wade, F Kevin Love, C Jarrett Allen

Warriors vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

With Stephen Curry in such blistering form, the Golden State Warriors start off as the favorites here. Steve Kerr's men have been moving the ball better and other players besides Curry have also stepped up to the plate. By comparison, the Cleveland Cavaliers have blown hot-and-cold. They have good individual performers but the team chemistry has been missing on most nights. Expect the Warriors to win this one.

Where to watch Warriors vs Cavaliers?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Ohio. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.