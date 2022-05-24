Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will head to the American Airlines Center for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Dubs put in a special performance in Game 3 to grab a 109-100 win to go 3-0 up.

Steph Curry scored 31 points and made 11 assists, while Andrew Wiggins racked up 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The former first overall pick was +22 for the game and also had a monstrous dunk over Luka Doncic.

The Mavs, meanwhile, looked good in the first half but soon ran out of steam. Doncic scored 40 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson combined to score 46. All of their efforts went in vain, though, as the Dubs moved to the cusp of the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable. The veteran left Game 3 in the second quarter due to a foot injury.

Coach Steve Kerr has said that the team will wait till the shootaround to see how things work with Porter Jr. Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman remain indefinitely out due to injuries. Iguodala is expected to be back for the NBA Finals, while Payton will be re-evaluated this week.

Player Name Status Reason Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left Foot Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Gary Payton II Out Left Elbow Fracture Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury

John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson Warriors got what was deemed to be good news on Otto Porter Jr.‘s foot injury even though Porter is doubtful for Game 4 in Dallas tomorrow night.



Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is out of the game. The 30-year old suffered a left foot injury during the regular season and has been ruled out for the season.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot injury

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 24, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors -105 Over 215.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Dallas Mavericks -115 Under 215.5 [-110] -1.5[-110]

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to sweep the Mavericks. However, the Mavs will hope to avoid that and pull back the arrears as they eye an unlikely comeback.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is averaging 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 5.9 APG in the playoffs so far. The Warriors come into the game with a 5-0 record. The Warriors have a 4-1 record against the spread in their last five games.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has averaged 34 PPG, 8.8 RPG and 5.4 APG in his last five appearances. The Mavs have a 5-5 record in their last 10 playoff games at home. The Mavs have a 20-19 record in Game 4 of the playoffs

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors should use Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green could start in the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney continues to play at center. Jordan Poole should play the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs should start Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could man the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell occupies the cente. Spencer Dinwiddie should play significant minutes off the bench.

The Warriors have won seven of the nine playoff meetings between the two teams.

The Warriors have the most points (114.5) scored per game by any team in the playoffs, while the Mavs are ranked last (105.3) among the four remaining teams.

The Warriors have a defensive rating of 110.1 in the playoffs, while the Mavs have a rating of 113.1.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney -Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

