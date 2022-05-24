Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves on the brink of elimination as they host the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 at American Airlines Center on May 24.

Coming off a 109-100 win in Game 3, the Golden State Warriors grabbed a comfortable 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Now on the brink of sweeping the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor, the Dubs are in a great position to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will fight to keep their postseason dreams alive. But with a disheartening loss suffered in Game 3, the Mavs may have lost all momentum and desire to keep going.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 24th, 2022; ET (Wedesday, May 25th, 2022; IST)

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry and Juan Toscando-Anderson celebrate a play

The Golden State Warriors came away with an important win in Game 3. While many expected the Mavs to make the most of their homecourt advantage, the Dubs came prepared as they took control of the game.

Although the game stayed close in the first-half, the Warriors broke through with a huge third-quarter performance to take the lead.

Featuring some solid scoring from Steph Curry, who had 31 points and 11 assists on the night, the Dubs saw another heroic performance from Andrew Wiggins.

With 27 points on the night and a highlight reel of a dunk, Wiggins energized the Warriors defense and offense as the side moved on to a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic prepares to bring the ball up the floor

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in murky waters as they head into Game 4. Although the Mavs have done a great job in elimination situations this postseason, history is not on their side as they find themselves down 0-3.

No team in NBA history has made a comeback from this position. However, the presence of a generational superstar within their ranks does present an interesting conundrum.

Luka Doncic is a monster when playing in elimination games. Although he didn't get the support he needed from Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock in Game 3, Spencer Dinwiddie was still quite reliable.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Generational talent. Luka Doncic is averaging 38.3 points per game in elimination games, the most in NBA history, says @statmuse Generational talent. Luka Doncic is averaging 38.3 points per game in elimination games, the most in NBA history, says @statmuse.Generational talent. https://t.co/EApm9dDLJS

Hence, the writing on the wall is clear - unless Doncic gets the support of his team, the Mavs haven't got a shot.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 11-3 -105 Over 215.5 (-110) +1 (-110) Dallas Mavericks 8-8 -114 Under 215.5 (-110) -1 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Mavericks to win Game 4, albeit by a small margin. This could be because of their homecourt advantage, but more notably it could be because of their history of performances in elimination games.

The Mavs have been a resilient unit when faced with elimination. With 2-0 record this season and Luka Doncic playing some of the finest basketball of his career in these moments, Dallas could be favored to win.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have won three games straight. The Warriors have the highest ranking offensive rating the playoffs (115.6). The point totals have gone OVER in only 2 of the Warriors' last 5 games.

Click here to bet on the Warriors scoring OVER 111.5 points in Game 4.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have an offensive rating of 112.9 in the playoffs. The Mavericks are 2-0 in elimination games this season. Luka Doncic averages 38.3 points per elimination game.

Click here to bet on Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 points in Game 4.

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors are likely to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 and move on to the NBA Finals.

All the momentum lies with the Warriors. Offensively and defensively, the Dubs have looked in control of each game. Given the sheer depth of offensive firepower available to the side, Golden State are in a great position to shut the Mavericks out in this game.

Although Luka Doncic has been posting ridiculous numbers in elimination games and could likely carry the team to a win on his own, the lack of support from his teammates may result in a loss for the Mavericks.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, it would be hard to produce a miracle against a team of the Warriors' caliber.

Click here to register on Bet MGM and bet on the outcome of Game 4 of the Warriors vs Mavericks WCF matchup.

Where to watch Warriors vs Mavericks game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Edited by Parimal