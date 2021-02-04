Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two Western Conference rivals with playoff aspirations in Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will kick-start the NBA slate on Thursday. The Warriors recently suffered their 10th loss of the season while the Mavericks enter this tie after snapping their six-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

A fourth-quarter meltdown saw the Golden State Warriors reduced to a loss despite Stephen Curry shooting the ball well. It was the disadvantage on the glass that caused Steve Kerr's men a lot of trouble against Boston. The trend is likely to continue with both Kevon Looney and James Wiseman set to miss a few games.

Draymond Green is having his worst scoring year but has done a great job as a facilitator. He'll be playing the stretch five in the absence of the recognized centers. Andrew Wiggins has a had fairly good season too. The secondary ball-handler for the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins is scoring efficiently and defending well.

Advertisement

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

In what is set to be a battle of two superstar point guards, Stephen Curry will be hoping to give the Golden State Warriors the edge. The Dallas Mavericks are a shaky team defensively and he'll get plenty of good looks. Curry is averaging 28.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game through 21 games this season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a win against the Atlanta Hawks in the last game after losing six straight. The star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis was in the middle of it all. Porzingis had 11 rebounds in this outing and will be hoping to make good use of his size advantage against the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a solid role player for the Dallas Mavericks and is averaging 17.1 points per game this season. Jalen Brunson has continued to ball out even after returning to the bench. Meanwhile, Josh Richardson adds defensive flavor to the team but needs to be more efficient while shooting.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic started the season out of shape and it was reflected in his performances. Doncic's now back to carrying the Dallas Mavericks offensively but will need to be more efficient while shooting, especially against the Golden State Warriors. He's averaging 27.2 points, 9.6 assists, and 8.9 rebounds so far this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Advertisement

Both Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have players who could win the game for their side single-handedly. But the former has a serious size disadvantage, especially in the frontcourt. This played a huge role in the Warriors' latest loss and will haunt them against a team that likes to target lanes to the rim. Expect the Mavs to win this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Mavericks?

This matchup will be telecasted nationally on TNT. Local coverage of the same will be only available on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21