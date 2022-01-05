Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, January 5th.

Coming off a 115-108 win against the Miami Heat, the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak. Improving to 29-7 on the season. The Golden State Warriors also have the best record in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, are coming off a 103-89 win against the Denver Nuggets. With their third win in a row, the Mavericks have crawled over .500 for the season, and are now 19-18.

This is the first time the two teams will face against each other this season. Both teams will look to go one up in their season series, making for an enticing clash.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 5th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 6th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warrior

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most consistent teams this season. The Warriors have begun the year well.

Coming off a solid win against the Miami Heat, the Warriors showcased their offensive prowess. Although their superstar, Steph Curry, had a poor shooting night, the Warriors' system allowed other players to step up and perform.

NBA TV @NBATV



Jordan Poole dropped 32 off the bench in the @warriors win over the Heat

With Jordan Poole recording a game-high 32 points, the Golden State Warriors have also seen significant contributions from the likes of Andrew Wiggins in the starting rotation and Otto Porter Jr. off the bench,

Possessing significant depth and players who can score quickly, the Warriors look like a serious contender for the NBA title this season.

Key Player - Draymond Green

Draymond Green reacts to a Golden State Warriors play.

The Golden State Warriors will look to Draymond Green to be a key player in this game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Green missed a many games for the Warriors in December owing to the league's health and safety protocols. His absence from the side makes a huge impact in the team's overall structure.

As a defensive anchor, Green has the ability to communicate and play big role in the Golden State Warriors defensive rotations. Also a tremendous on-ball defender, he makes incredible hustle plays to win the ball for his team.

At the offensive end, Green functions as the primary facilitator. With Curry running rampant around the court, Green finds a way to get the ball moving and get the offense going. A nifty passer for his size, Green, with his IQ and understanding, is an impact player for the Warriors.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:



5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

1 STL

4 BLK



From now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:5 PTS8 REB13 AST1 STL4 BLKFrom now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". https://t.co/1QngUxAemb

Making a timely return, Green will look to guard Luka Doncic in this game, one of the most gifted offensive players in the current era. Shutting down Doncic could be key to the Warriors' victory hopes.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney,

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had a fairly inconsistent campaign thus far. With primary rotation players out due to injuries or the league's health and safety protocols, they have struggled to establish a functional rotation and rhythm.

Heading into Wednesday night's marquee matchup, the Mavericks will have Luka Doncic available after missing many games last month. Although Kristaps Porzingis will be out for the game, Doncic's availability gives the team a completely different identity.

He recording a 21-point double-double in the game against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic's 15 assists and eight rebounds gave the Mavericks the boost they needed on the playmaking front.

NBA @NBA



@luka7doncic dimed out a season-high 15 AST to get the home-win for the @dallasmavs 
21 PTS | 8 REB | 15 AST | 4 STL

The Dallas Mavericks also saw significant contributions from Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell in the game. They could be key players against the Golden State Warriors as well.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic reacts to a Dallas Mavericks play.

Making a return from injury, Luka Doncic will look to be a key player against the Golden State Warriors.

As one of the most gifted young players of the current generation, Doncic has the ability to contribute at the offensive end by scoring and distributing. Thanks to his high basketball IQ, Doncic finds a way to get his shot even when guarded by some of the best in the league.

Coming off a solid outing against the Denver Nuggets, Doncic will look to step up for the Dallas Mavericks once again. With Jalen Brunson also playing at a high level, Doncic should find himself relatively free to run the offense at his pace.

Although Kristaps Porzingis is out of the rotation, Doncic, with his ability to get his teammates involved, should be able to make up for the Latvian's absence.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell.

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the marquee matchups on Wednesday night. With both teams on a winning streak, an exciting game should ensue. However, Golden State are favored to win this game.

The Dallas Mavericks enjoy a size advantage and might be able to win the rebounding battle. However, Golden State's constantly flowing offense could be difficult to counter, considering Steph Curry is due to have a good shooting night.

Should Curry manage to find his rhythm in this game, Doncic's efforts could get nullified. Factoring the superior roster strength of the Warriors, the Golden State Warriors will fancy their chances of a win.

Where to watch Warriors vs Mavericks game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 The Eagle.

