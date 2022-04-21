Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, Odds, and Prediction | Thursday, April 21st

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Preview: Can the frustrated Jokic lead Denver to a home victory?

The Golden State Warriors have jumped out to an impressive 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. On Thursday night, they play at Denver trying to remain the only unbeaten Western Conference team in the playoffs.

The small ball lineup of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green has brought this Warriors team to life. They are averaging 124.5 points per game in the series.

Most importantly, Green has done a great job slowing down and frustrating Denver's Nikola Jokic, considering he was ejected from Game 2. The MVP candidate has had an amazing season but is facing the greatest shooting backcourt of all time.

Golden State Warriors preview

Curry, Thompson and Green have been the three core players for the Warriors in their title runs. They have immense playoff experience and know what is important in winning a playoff series: winning at least one game on the road.

Great teams always take care of business on their home floor, which is exactly what Golden State did. Championship teams know what it takes to win games on the road and this team has the experience and talent to get it done.

Poole's emergence is what could potentially take Golden State to the next level, because now it's not just about containing Curry and Thompson from getting hot. The constant threat of these three snipers creates nightmare matchups for the shorthanded Nuggets.

Coach Steve Kerr also has plenty of playoff experience as both a player and a coach. "Ice" won three championships with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and then two with the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs. He's coached this Warriors dynasty to three titles among five NBA Finals appearances.

Denver Nuggets preview

Nikola Jokic has been carrying the Denver Nuggets all season. While very capable of dropping a triple-double any night, Jokic has struggled in the first two games of the series. He has shot 46.7% – a huge dropoff from his 58.3% shooting percentage in the regular season – with more than 20 shots in each game.

During the playoffs, it's important to have depth and role players capable of stepping up like Poole with Golden State. With key injuries to talented young players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Joker doesn't have a lot of help surrounding him. Monte Morris, Will Barton, and Aaron Gordon have to show up in a big way on Wednesday night to prevent falling into a 3-0 hole.

Prediction/Pick

Golden State Warriors ML (-130)

The shorthanded Nuggets have struggled to stop the Warriors' 3-point barrage in their first two games. While the game will most likely be more competitive, the Warriors seem to have too much firepower for the Nuggets. Expect the Warriors to grind out a win in Denver.

