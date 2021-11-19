Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will look to host the Golden State Warriors at Little Caeser's Arena in a regular-season game on November 19th.

The Golden State Warriors will head into this back-to-back game, coming off a 104-89 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now holding a 13-2 record this season, the Warriors continue to have the best record in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons head into the game on the back of a 97-89 win against the Indiana Pacers. With their fourth win of the season, the Pistons have improved to a 4-10 record but are the 14th seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, November 19th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 20th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, MI

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors head into this game against the Detroit Pistons with a lot of momentum. After a thrilling comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors continue to establish their position as one of the best sides in the NBA.

The Warriors' early shooting woes and underwhelming rebounding saw a surge as Stephen Curry led the charge.

NBA @NBA



Stephen Curry drops 20 of his 40 points in the 4th quarter, leading the



Nemanja Bjelica: 14 PTS, 3 STL

Draymond Green: 14 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Stephen Curry drops 20 of his 40 points in the 4th quarter, leading the @warriors on a 36-8 closing run!Nemanja Bjelica: 14 PTS, 3 STLDraymond Green: 14 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Stephen Curry drops 20 of his 40 points in the 4th quarter, leading the @warriors on a 36-8 closing run!Nemanja Bjelica: 14 PTS, 3 STLDraymond Green: 14 AST https://t.co/LaepNhMH7e

Heading into the game against the Pistons, the Warriors may see Iguodala also return to the lineup as he was given the night off due to a hip contusion.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry attempts to stop Isaac Okoro from driving to the basket

The game against the Cleveland Cavaliers just served as a reminder that Stephen Curry is the most important player to the Golden State Warriors. Serving as a one-man offensive firestarter, Curry's late-game heroics rejuvenated the Warriors' efforts, leading them to their 13th win of the season.

NBA @NBA



🔥 20 points (40 in the game)

🔥 4 threes (9 in the game)

🔥 36-8 Steph CATCHES FIRE in the 4th quarter.🔥 20 points (40 in the game)🔥 4 threes (9 in the game)🔥 36-8 @warriors closing run Steph CATCHES FIRE in the 4th quarter.🔥 20 points (40 in the game)🔥 4 threes (9 in the game)🔥 36-8 @warriors closing run https://t.co/wA6roNXwQr

Stephen Curry has seen a tremendous start to the 2021-22 season. Featuring a 13-2 record with the Golden State Warriors, Curry's overall numbers are MVP-caliber.

Coming off a 40-point outing against the Cavaliers, Curry also had his second consecutive game with nine made three-pointers. Heading to Detroit with the hot hand, the Golden State Warriors will look to Curry to lead their offense again.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G- Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Detroit Pistons Preview

Indiana Pacers v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons feature as one of the weakest teams in the Eastern Conference. A young team in the lowest rung of the East, narrowly edging out the Orlando Magic, the Pistons' inconsistency in executing has seen them in a bad position at the start of the season.

Coming off a win against the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons are 3-2 in their last five games. While this could be a sign of things turning around, the Pistons have a lot to focus on.

NBA @NBA



Jerami Grant: 19 PTS

Cory Joseph: 18 PTS Cade Cunningham leads the @DetroitPistons to victory at home!Jerami Grant: 19 PTSCory Joseph: 18 PTS Cade Cunningham leads the @DetroitPistons to victory at home!Jerami Grant: 19 PTSCory Joseph: 18 PTS https://t.co/kBsP7tH69j

With a talented young group of players, the roster does show some potential for the future. Led by Jerami Grant, the Detroit Pistons will have to focus on developing their team around their rookie Cade Cunningham.

Heading into this game against the Golden State Warriors, the Pistons will hope to play some stifling defense, reminiscent of their game against Indiana. That will be their only chance of overcoming the Warriors.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham looks on at the Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors game

The key player for the Detroit Pistons in this game against the Golden State Warriors will be Cade Cunningham. Although Cunningham is in his rookie season and is still fresh off his recovery from injury, he looks to have hit his stride after some adaptation issues.

StatMuse @statmuse Cade Cunningham last 5 games:



16.0 PPG

5.8 RPG

4.8 APG

1.6 SPG

2.6 3PG

52.8 TS%



The Pistons are 3-2 in that span. Cade Cunningham last 5 games:16.0 PPG5.8 RPG4.8 APG1.6 SPG2.6 3PG52.8 TS%The Pistons are 3-2 in that span. https://t.co/BumpzQGQsx

As the quintessential point-forward, Cunningham's versatility on the offensive end as a playmaker and scorer has finally been put on display. He continues to find his rhythm with the side. Coming off a 16-point outing against the Pacers, Cunningham's overall performance also saw him record eight points and six assists in Detroit's win.

As a bigger guard, Cunningham's versatility on the floor will also make him a very important factor on the defensive end.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Warriors vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors could possibly emerge as the victors in this matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors are at a disadvantage as they face the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. However, the overall experience and pedigree of the side is an overwhelming challenge for any team in the league.

While the Pistons have some momentum heading into this game, the overall problem of being a younger side may catch up to them once again.

Where to watch Warriors vs Pistons game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 97.1 FM The Ticket.

Edited by Diptanil Roy