Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors, who are on a two-game losing streak in the 2020-21 NBA, will take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The Golden State Warriors are tenth in the Western Conference standings and have relied heavily on the brilliance of Stephen Curry and the resurgent Draymond Green.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, produced one of their most impressive offensive performances of recent weeks against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ekvin Porter Jr. became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a match. Christian Wood scored 31, and Kelly Olynyk registered 24 points and 13 rebounds to round off a 143-136 victory for the Houston Rockets.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are struggling for numbers and have Eric Paschall and rookie James Wiseman currently out.

Damion Lee is out for 10-14 days due to the league's health and safety protocols, while Kelly Oubre Jr. is also on the doubtful list for this match. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is out for the season.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are missing multiple players.

John Wall and Dante Exum are confirmed to be out for the season. David Nwaba is scheduled for surgery and should be out for this game.

Eric Gordon and DJ Augustin are without a specific return date. The likes of Avery Bradley, Sterling Brown and Daniel House Jr. are also doubtful starters for this match.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The talismanic Stephen Curry is fit to start alongside Kent Bazemore to form the guard pairing, while Kevin Looney is expected to start at the center. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins could be the forwards again, although Kelly Oubre Jr.’s possible return means the latter could start alongside Curry at the point-guard position.

Another look at last night's game & then it's on to the next.@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/cocgKRYuKQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2021

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have multiple injuries but could stick to the same lineup for this game as they did in the previous outing.

Armani Brooks could get another start alongside Kevin Porter Jr, Christian Wood taking up the center position. Jae’Sean Tate and Kelly Olynyk are expected to be the forwards against the Golden State Warriors.

KPJ, the youngest player to score 50 in a Rockets uniform. pic.twitter.com/zifnXswTbD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 30, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore; Small Foward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Armoni Brooks l Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.