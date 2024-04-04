Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets reignite their rivalry with a potential postseason berth at stake. The Western Conference rivals are contending for the 10th spot in the West that guarantees a play-in tournament appearance. The 10th-placed Golden State has a 41-34 record, while the 38-37 Rockets are three games back in the loss column in 11th.

A Warriors win will seal their place in the play-in tournament and end the Rockets' hopes of a postseason appearance. The opposite result could keep the race open over the next few games.

Golden State will edge ahead if the teams have the same record as it holds the tiebreaker, with two wins in their past two matchups with the Rockets. The Warriors are favorites after entering the contest behind a five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have gone 0-2 after an 11-game winnings streak that kept their postseason hopes alive. Nevertheless, they will be counting on their homecourt advantage.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

The Warriors and Rockets' contrasting injury reports also favor the former. Golden State hasn't dealt with major injury-related issues this year. Meanwhile, the Rockets' injury situation is worse over the past few weeks, but that hasn't hindered their progress as much.

Golden State Warriors injury report Apr. 4

The Warriors only have Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II on their injury report. Kuminga (questionable) is dealing with a bilateral knee tendinitis issue, and Payton (probable) has an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Jonathan Kuminga Questionable Bilateral knee tendinitis Gary Payton II Probable Left ankle soreness

Houston Rockets injury report Apr. 4

The Rockets have five players on their injury report. Steven Adams and Tari Eason are out with knee and tibia surgeries, while Alperen Sengun is out with a right ankle sprain.

Nate Hinton and Jermaine Samuels Jr. (G League) are questionable.

Players Status Injury Steve Adams Out Right knee PCL surgery Tari Eason Out Left tibia surgery Nate Hinton Questionable G League, two-way Jermaine Samuels Jr. Questionable G League, two-way Alperen Sengun Out Right ankle sprain

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets?

NBC Sports Bay Area and Sports City Home Network will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game. Fans outside local regions can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at Toyota Center, the Rockets' home arena.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be among the marquee players in action for the Warriors. Meanwhile, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet will lead the Rockets' charge.

The Warriors are the odds-on favorites to win with a -172 money line and -4-point spread.

